ANALYSIS-Country by country, scientists see the beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic

As the trigger of the devastating Delta variant weakens in many regions of the world, scientists are measuring when and where Covid-19 will turn into an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen experts highlighted in diseases.







Maria van Kerkhove during press conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva 29/01/2020 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse Photo: Reuters

They believe that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will be those that have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who have been infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal and India. But they caution that SARS-CoV-2 remains an unpredictable virus that is mutating as it spreads in unvaccinated populations.

None of them has completely ruled out what some have called an “apocalyptic scenario,” in which the virus mutates to the point of overcoming hard-won immunity. Still, they expressed growing confidence that many countries will have left the worst of the pandemic behind by next year.

“We think that between now and the end of 2022, this is the point at which we take control of this virus… where we can significantly reduce serious illnesses and deaths,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist who leads the response. World Health Organization (WHO) to Covid-19, to Reuters.

The agency’s vision is based on working with disease experts who are mapping the likely course of the pandemic over the next 18 months. WHO aims for 70% of the world’s population to be vaccinated by the end of 2022.

“If we reach this goal, we will be in a very, very different situation epidemiologically,” said Van Kerkhove.

In the meantime, she worries about countries prematurely dropping precautions against Covid. “It’s amazing to me to see, you know, people on the streets like it’s all over.”

Covid-19 cases and deaths have been declining in nearly every region of the world since August, since an Oct. 26 report from the WHO.

Europe is an exception, as Delta does damage in countries with low vaccination coverage, such as Russia and Romania, as well as places that have suspended mask requirements.

The variant also contributes to the rise in infections in countries like Singapore and China, which have high rates of vaccination but little natural immunity due to much stricter lockdown measures.