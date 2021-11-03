Analyst says that October high is ‘little thing’ and indicates that Bitcoin and 6 cryptocurrency could rise more than 60% in ‘to the Moonvember’

The month of October can be considered one of the best in the history of Bitcoin (BTC) as several positive news made the price of the biggest cryptocurrency in the market set a new historic mark at $67,000 and, for the first time, close a month above $60,000.

In addition, optimism about the BTC led the cryptocurrency market to register new historic brands in several altcoins, strengthening the market as a whole. That’s why the period earned the nickname ‘Uptober’.

But for ChangeNOW analyst Mike Ermolaev, who believes that October was the best month of the year for cryptocurrencies, is wrong because the rise in the period could be a ‘little chip’ close to what should bring the ‘Moonvember’ which can see several cryptos register gains above 60%.

“October became the best month for BTC pricing since December 2020, even beating the performance of the first quarter. The BTC posted a 39.9% gain to finish at 61,330.0 on 31, its first monthly close above the psychological limit of $60,000. Overall, this contributes to the positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market,” he said.

He points out that there is a relatively widespread new view that BTC prices and US stock prices are correlated. Since November has traditionally been the best month for US equities, the odds are in favor of the stock acting as a catalyst for further bitcoin gains.

“As can be seen from the chart below, there is a positive correlation between the prices of the S&P 500 and the BTC at some time intervals. Although the patterns are not exactly repeating across the chart, there are definitely some common movements,” he points out.

Bitcoin Price

So, according to him, considering the fundamentals of the Bitcoin network, this week will be the eighth in a row to see a positive difficulty adjustment – something that hasn’t happened since 2018.

Furthermore he points out that the hash rate likewise continues to trend towards new highs. Currently, the average hash rate is around 159 EH/s – closer than ever to the April record of 180 EH/s, when we still had China as the world’s largest Bitcoin mining center.

He also points out that according to popular network analyst Willy Woo, the cryptocurrency rally could extend into 2022 because of a large number of long-term Bitcoin holders creating buying pressure for the BTC.

“We’re at that point where all the new guys who bought during the first half of this year are now long-term holders and are at their peak. They are providing the necessary lock-in to take us to the six-figure level,” he points out quoting the analyst.

Ermolaev also highlights an analysis by Matthew Hyland, based on the Bollinger Bands indicator, which states that a big change in the price of BTC could take place soon. The same thing has already happened this year every time the bands got so tight.

“In my opinion, resistance at $65,000 should limit any rise in Bitcoin in the near term, but a sustained break could push bitcoin to test resistance at $70,000 and beyond,” he says.

Altcoins to keep an eye on the month

As for the altcoin market, the analyst points out that the month will have them as a major player, as the weekly closing confirmed the break in the RSI that started in February.

“We are currently at $1.47 trillion in the altcoin market and it looks like this market capitalization is about to increase,” he says.

In this scenario, its first nomination for the month is the Ethereum (ETH), as the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, reached a new maximum price when it rose to more than $4,400, a level not seen since May, when it hit its previous record of $4,379.

In addition, he highlights that ETH managed to overcome bitcoin, posting a monthly gain of 42.93% for the month of October.

“ETH quickly rebounded from last week’s short-lived correction, remaining above the $3,969 support level. its $5,000 psychological level,” he points out.

Another cryptocurrency on the analyst’s list is the Shiba Inu (SHIB) memecoin, a rare indication in monthly analyst lists due to its high price volatility and ‘weak’ usability appeal as seen in smart-contract cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), among others.

But the analyst points out that the monthly gain of the SHIB, of 828%, made it the best performing cryptocurrency in October and this cannot be ignored.

Furthermore, the anticipation of listings on Kraken and Robinhood could trigger an effect on other exchanges and sustain the price of cryptoactive pe on the rise as its value depends on hype and FUD.

Polkadot, Stellar, Sandbox and Descentraland

The analyst also highlights Polkadot (DOT), as its parachain slot auctions will start in November. Parachains allow the Polkadot network to parallel transaction processing and achieve scalability while sharing network security.

“Polkadot has grown exclusively recently, consolidating itself as the eighth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization. For the month of October, the DOT price has advanced 49.35% to trade at $49.12 at the time of writing, high of 14.9% this week”, he points out.

Meanwhile, another strong performance in October came from Stellar (XLM) which posted a 33.9% monthly gain to close at $0.37328 on October 31st.

“November is a good time to follow Stellar closely, even more so as it recently announced a partnership with MoneyGram, one of the largest money transfer services in the world,” he said.

He also points out that virtual worlds are becoming more and more popular and, for him, a cryptocurrency is a perfect form of payment in these metaverses.

So your choice for the month falls as much on the Sandbox (SAND) in which you can also build, own, monetize your gaming experiences and create NFTs as for the Ethereum-MANA-based token from Descentraland which also allows users to create, experiment and monetize content and applications.

Decentraland rose more than 300% in October, hitting an all-time high of $4.69 on October 31st. Since the beginning of the year, the price of MANA has witnessed many upward movements with each one higher than the last.

SAND gained an impressive 105.8% in October, currently trading at $2.72 per SAND, up 64.20% over the past 24 hours.

“According to ongoing developments in the cryptocurrency space and strong technical indicators that favor an uptrend, an uptrend is likely to continue throughout the year, with the BTC price possibly breaking its biggest high, at least one or more likely two or three times. Altcoins tend to follow in bitcoin’s footsteps, with the bullish momentum in the BTC catalyzing a bull rush to other cryptocurrencies. That’s what we see today: Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and others – all are walking or have already surpassed their maximums”, he concludes.

