Analysts at Goldman Sachs say Ethereum will rise 80% in the coming months

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are predicting that the price of Ethereum will explode in the next two months.

According to them, altcoin closed October with gains above 40%. Meanwhile, its current market value is six times that of the second largest altcoin, Binance Coin (BNB).

Based on this, they suggest that ETH could reach $8,000 in the next 2 months. But for that, a condition must be met.

Correlation with inflation

According to a statement released by the managing director of Goldman Sachs Global Markets, Bernhard Rzymelka, cryptocurrencies have been trading somewhat in balance with inflation for nearly two years.

The director referred to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which compares inflation to the inflation swap. Inflation swap is a derivative contract entered into between parties that transfer the risk of inflation by exchanging fixed cash flows.

Ohe analysts have argued that if current market-based views of inflationary pressures persist, it could be considered “a sign of exhaustion and peak. Or else a starting point for an accelerated recovery after a higher crash.”

In this scenario, analysts suggest a hike for Ethereum, setting a target of $8,000 over the next two months. But that’s only if the historical correlation with inflation persists.

“In the case of Ethereum, the inflation swap is fundamental for price forecasting. After all, Ethereum closely followed the inflation markets, reflecting its pro-cyclical nature as a network-based asset,” analysts highlighted.

Ethereum closed October at $4,287.56, its highest monthly close of all time.

The successful implementation of the Altair Beacon chain update took Ethereum one step closer to “merging”. That is, the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

“In the last twelve months, nearly $3 billion worth of ETH tokens have been burned since the implementation of EIP-1559. Consistently higher burning is expected to lead to ETH deflation and higher prices for Ethereum,” they concluded.

