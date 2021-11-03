Ansu Fati decides, Barcelona defeats Dynamo Kiev and enters the qualifying zone with the knockout

With a goal by Ansu Fati, Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine and entered the classification zone for the Champions League knockout.

O Barcelona won the Dynamo Kiev, in Ukraine, by 1 to 0, goal of Ansu Fati, by the 4th round of the Champions League.

the matches of Barcelona in Laliga you follow with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

in bad phase in the Spanish Championship, Barcelona arrived for a real decision against Dynamo Kiev. Needing to win and root against the Benfica to enter the qualifying zone, the Spaniards found it very difficult in Ukraine.

In the first 20 minutes, the principals managed to hold the barça. Then they had three good chances. But the main one was the Catalans. After crossing Alba, Lenglet hit the beam.

In the final stage, at 17 minutes, the referee scored a penalty on Ansu Fati. However, after consulting the VAR, the referee backtracked and canceled the penalty.

But, Ansu Fati would appear to score. In the 24th minute, Mingueza crossed and the shirt 10 filled his foot to open the scoring for Barcelona in Ukraine.

Ansu Fati in action for Barcelona in the Champions League Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, Dynamo remains at the bottom of the group with one point. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, entered the knockout zone, with 6 stitches, in 2nd.

The guy: Ansu Fati

The shirt 10 of the Catalan club was, once again, decisive. In the final stage, he scored the winning goal that placed Barça in the knockout zone.





upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next weekend for their respective national championships. On Saturday (6), Dynamo Kiev will face Vorskla Poltava, at 12:00. Barcelona, ​​on the same day, at 12:15 pm, away from home, against Celta de Vigo, by ESPN on Star+.

The fifth round of group E of the Champions will be on the 23rd of November. This time, Dynamo Kiev host Bayern, while Barcelona host Benfica.