Antonov falls shortly after taking off in another accident in South Sudan’s sad aviation





The precarious aviation of South Sudan, in Africa, is once again the scene of another air accident without survivors this Tuesday, November 2, in a plane crash that occurred shortly after take-off.

The aircraft involved was a twin-engine Antonov AN-26 turboprop operated by the airline Optimum Aviation. Registered under the registration TR-NGT, it was flying from Juba to Maban, both cities in South Sudan, with 5 crew and 28 drums of Diesel.

AN-26 similar to the accident – ​​Illustrative image: Maksym Dragunov / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

According to information compiled by The Aviation Herald, the Antonov was departing Juba around 11:00 local (09:00Z) when the crew declared an emergency about 3 minutes after takeoff. The aircraft crashed about 0.7 nautical mile (1.3 km) off the runway, alongside the Nilo Branco River.

The approximate region of the fall, highlighted by the red circle – Image: Google Earth





When emergency services arrived at the scene, the Antonov AN-26 was completely destroyed and no survivors were found. The South Sudan Red Cross reported that the bodies of the five crew were retrieved at the crash site, all burned beyond recognition.

South Sudan registers serious incidents and accidents with worrying recurrence, and curiously the president of the country himself commented on the precarious situation of the local aviation last year, after another fall in August of last year.

Just to mention some of the occurrences that we’ve followed on AEROIN in recent years:

– in October 2019 an Antonov 26 passed the end of the runway when landing at Yambio;

– in June 2020, an Antonov 26 went off the runway when landing at Renk;

– in August 2020, an Antonov 26 crashed after taking off from Juba;

– In March 2021, a Let 410 crashed after taking off from Pieri.

On the occasion of August last year, President Salva Kiir Mayardit warned that he was instructing the country’s aviation authorities to follow international airworthiness control standards for aircraft, as “Too many accidents have happened in this country and this cannot be taken forward. as commonplace when it becomes an issue for the safety of air travelers, because lives are at stake”.

Apparently, nothing has changed since then. To fully review the letter issued by the president last year, you can click here or on the title below to access.




