Anvisa approves melatonin supplements, but the substance has no benefits – 11/03/2021

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the use of melatonin for the formulation of food supplements, intended exclusively for people aged 19 years or over and with a maximum daily consumption of 0.21 mg.

The hormone is naturally produced by the human body, mainly in the brain, by the pineal gland. He helps with the sleep-wake cycle (the “biological clock”) and interferes with the functioning of the metabolism, being related to the amount of food you consume, the daily caloric expenditure and, consequently, weight control.

The substance naturally produced by the body also protects against cardiovascular diseases (such as hypertension and arrhythmia) and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, working to combat free radicals that attack the body.

Melatonin can also be found in foods and manufactured synthetically. Due to lack of scientific evidence, in Brazil, melatonin could only be purchased in compounding pharmacies, with a prescription — unlike in the USA, where the substance is freely sold as a supplement that helps sleep (an effect so far not proven).

But now, with the authorization of Anvisa, the substance may be present — in very low amounts — in food supplements (which are sold in our country without the need for a prescription).

According to Dr Dalva Poyares, a researcher at the Instituto do Sono, the physiological dose ingested through food and absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract is up to 0.3 mg — a quantity very close to that approved by Anvisa.

There is still no conclusive evidence that ingesting more melatonin [do que o corpo produz] it can help with sleep or any other aspect. The best results obtained so far have been in experiments with rats” Dalva Poyares, researcher at the Sleep Institute

According to the regulatory agency, claims of benefits associated with the consumption of melatonin-based dietary supplements have not been approved.

The product should not be consumed by pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and people involved in activities that require constant attention — and supplements must contain this warning on their packaging. People with illnesses or who use other medications should consult a doctor before consuming the substance.

If there are no clear benefits, why has Anvisa approved melatonin?

In response to inquiries from Live well, Anvisa stated that the authorization was based on a study conducted by the agency itself, since the requests from companies filed so far did not provide enough data.

“After evaluating the available studies, including studies of toxicological effects in animals and for longer periods, Anvisa defined as a safe dose 0.21 mg of melatonin per day, restricting this consumption to people aged 19 years or over. value approximates the consumption of melatonin through diet, which, using IBGE data on food consumption and information on the amount of this substance in food, is estimated at 0.15 mg/day, considering a regular adult diet. dose considered safe (0.21 mg), no evidence was found that a supplement formulated with melatonin can bring benefits resulting from its consumption,” says the note.

So why was the substance approved by Anvisa? The agency says that “the substance is naturally found in food and has a well-established metabolic action, elements that fit the purpose of food supplements, whose objective is to complement the diet of healthy people with this type of substance.”

“It is also necessary to indicate that Anvisa was constantly approached by representatives of consumers and the productive sector in order to make melatonin available. Once the legal requirements of food supplements were met, including the proof of safety, it was possible to allow its use as an ingredient in foods intended for supplementation,” the agency said.

Consumers should be aware of misleading advertisements

In the opinion of Alan Luiz Eckeli, professor of the department of neurosciences and behavioral sciences at FMRP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto) at USP (University of São Paulo), the risk is to trivialize the use of melatonin.

“Although there is an indication of a small amount of the substance, the person may even end up consuming a larger dose by taking more — with supplements in candy or powder form. As I have no proven clinical benefit, I am not particularly favorable.”

Another concern is that manufacturers produce supplements with sleep aid advertising or other benefits —when Anvisa itself has made it clear that they do not exist—, taking advantage of the consumer’s ingenuity.