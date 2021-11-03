Apple co-founder says “no difference” between iPhone 12 and 13

Launched in September this year, the iPhone 13 doesn’t seem to have impressed Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he said he “uses the new iPhone, but can’t see any differences” from models introduced in previous years by the Cupertino company.

Steve Wozniak helped create Apple in the 1970s, and stayed until 1985 (Image: Play/Gage Skidmore)

He also said that “the software in it is compatible with older models” — which is true, since the iOS 15 on all four iPhone 13 models can even be installed on the iPhone 6S, which was released in 2015. Apple decided not to implement major visual or feature changes in their latest cell phones, which generated some punctual criticism from experts and customers, despite the positive perception regarding the quality of the cell phones.

In addition to updates to internal components, such as the A15 Bionic processor and the version with 1 TB of internal storage, the brand has also started to adopt 120 Hz screens on Pro models — technology it called ProMotion — as well as new features on the cameras (such as Cinema Mode), better battery life and slightly modified look with more compact notch, and a larger module for the rear lenses.

Among the new features of the new iPhones are the 120 Hz screen and the Cinema Mode for the cameras (Image: Press Release/Apple)

Wozniak also stated that he “cares about size [do dispositivo], but do not study about it” and indicated that, deep down, his greatest concern is with the overall quality of the experience of using the products. The iPhone 13 line has not brought changes in the overall dimensions of the devices, as the models continue to vary between 5 .4 and 6.7 inches These aspects are expected to be renewed in the iPhone 14 series, according to previously published rumors.

It is not the first time that the co-founder of Apple criticizes the characteristics of new generations of the brand’s smartphones. In 2017, Wozniak stated that the iPhone X would be the first one he wouldn’t buy right after the launch event — at the time, he said: “I’m happy with the iPhone 8, which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6 “. Despite Woz’s statements, the smartphone of that year represented some important structural changes, such as the adoption of the notch on the top of the display, a feature present in the brand’s cell phones until today.

Source: Yahoo! finance