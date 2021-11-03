Apple will sacrifice one of its products to meet demand for the iPhone 13

Due to the semiconductor crisis that affects several companies on the planet, Apple will implement some specific changes in its production line. According to the Nikkei Asia portal, the brand will relocate components from iPads to the iPhone 13 production line, which may delay the delivery of tablets, but will guarantee the fulfillment of the demand for smartphones launched in September this year.

iPad Mini shares several components with devices from the iPhone 13 line (Image: Press Release/Apple)

iPads and iPhones have many parts in common, and among them is the A15 Bionic chip, in the specific case of the iPad mini. However, components such as RAM memory, storage units and camera parts must also be redirected to cell phones. According to the company’s financial director Luca Maestri, only the iPad mini should have significant reductions, even with a decrease of up to 50% in the number of tablets assembled by the brand in the last two months, according to data pointed out by unidentified internal sources.

Figures recorded in recent months indicate that the two categories of products are in high demand. The sale of iPads increased by approximately 6.7% in 2020 due to the popularization of working and studying remotely during the pandemic. This represents a total of around 53.2 million tablets sold by Apple in the period and a 32.5% share of the market for such devices — for comparison, Samsung has around 19.1% of tablets sold on the planet, considering the same time cut.

iPads can have delays of up to a month and a half in deliveries (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

In the first nine months of 2021, the proportional increase was even more significant, with up to 17.83% increase compared to the same period in 2020, which means a total of 40.3 million units delivered. The average among tablets of all companies is 13.6% increase, with up to 164.1 million devices sold.

Across the planet, there are already delays in the availability of the latest iPads. In America and Europe, the iPads with 256GB of storage that were ordered in late October are due for delivery only on December 15th, which represents a delay of a month and a half. Meanwhile, the iPad mini is expected to ship in the first week of next month, and the wait in the Chinese market could reach six weeks.

Prospect for high sales

66% of Apple’s revenue comes from America and Europe (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Apple’s forecasts indicate a rebound in iPhone sales compared to iPad numbers, especially given the resumption of in-person activities in Western countries. The brand’s smartphones have already achieved high popularity rates after the event held in September, with large waiting lists in various markets — according to company reports, up to 200 million units are sold per year, with up to 66% of the revenues coming from from America and Europe.

On the other hand, iPads don’t have as seasonal a sales rate as iPhones. In other words, even if the number of tablets sold is much lower, the data is more regular during all months of the year, instead of always growing in the third quarter, as happens with the brand’s cell phones.

Source: Nikkei Asia