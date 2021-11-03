Argentina targets AL’s first bitcoin futures contract – Cryptocurrencies

(Bloomberg) – Argentina’s largest futures market wants to be the first exchange in Latin America to issue regulated bitcoin futures contracts.

Last week, Matba Rofex said it submitted a proposal to Argentina’s securities regulator to launch bitcoin futures in Argentine pesos. Negotiations, which began a few months ago, are underway, but the regulator has not yet commented on the matter.

Bitcoin futures have been available for years on loosely regulated exchanges, but there are few options available on regulated markets like the CME Group. CBOE Global Markets, the largest US options exchange, offered bitcoin futures from 2017 through 2019, when falling cryptocurrency prices dried up demand.

“We want to attract clients from regulated markets who cannot trade on unregulated exchanges,” said Ismael Caram, deputy general manager of financial markets at Matba Rofex, in a telephone interview. “We see an incipient but continuing demand from customers, who want to increase their exposure to crypto assets.”

Argentina’s regulator is considering the proposal, but it is not a priority request, a spokeswoman said. The plan will also need to be evaluated by the Ministry of Economy and the central bank, he said.

Argentina is one of the nine countries with the highest adoption of cryptocurrencies, according to Chainalysis, a website specializing in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. In a country with frequent currency crises and inflation around 50% a year, two-thirds of Argentines who invest in digital currencies say the goal is to protect their economies, according to a study by Wunderman Thompson, in Buenos Aires.

Matba Rofex’s plan is for the new futures contracts to be traded with cash settlement on electronic platforms, like other financial derivatives. Bitcoin futures will require higher collateral and lower open positions than others because they are considered riskier than standard derivatives, Caram said. The proposal is that investors deposit a guarantee around 30% or 40% of the contract value.

The underlying asset for the new futures will be the Bitcoin index, launched in April, which releases the asset’s real-time price in Argentine pesos, based on 12 cryptocurrency exchanges. On Friday, that index closed at 12.3 million pesos (about $60,000 in the country’s main parallel rate, the so-called blue chip swap).

Matba Rofex is also considering working with futures on other cryptocurrencies, such as the ethereum, or new instruments, such as crypto index funds, Caram said.

How far does Bitcoin go? Levante specialist gives a free class on the future of cryptocurrency. Click here to watch

Related