As an artist he transforms sandals abandoned on the beaches into works worth up to R$ 5,600 | Look how nice it is

As he scours the beach with a large garbage bag to pick up abandoned slippers and other footwear, Ivorian artist Aristide Kouame is aware that bathers probably consider him a desperate street vendor, if not a madman.

Little do they know that 26-year-old Kouame transforms the remains into works of art valued at up to US$1,000 (BRL 5.6 thousand) by cutting the rubber and plastic soles to mold them into pieces he assembles into large pieces. collages.

“This is garbage that people have thrown into the sea and the sea brings it back to us because it doesn’t want it,” Kouame said on a beach in Abidjan, the commercial capital of Côte d’Ivoire.

“I make art with used shoes… it’s a way of giving life to objects that clutter the beaches.”

Sitting on the floor of a narrow alley, Kouame carves shapes, letters and faces out of the rubber soles he rescued from the beach. He makes his own ink by grinding the remaining remains into piles of technicolor pigment.

His technique is both cheap and ecologically conscious.

Ivorian artist Aristide Kouame turns slippers lost on the beach into art — Photo: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Plastic and other debris — including large amounts of lost or discarded slippers — litters most of West Africa’s urban beaches, and garbage dumped in city waterways is carried out to sea and returned to shore with the tides.

Kouame’s original methods caught the attention of the Côte d’Ivoire artistic establishment in a few years, and his works can be found in national and foreign galleries.

