Assessor says Nelson Freire fell at home and had a concussion

11/02/2021



(credit: Benjamim Eolavega/Disclosure)

Glória Guerra, Nelson Freire’s friend and advisor, revealed that the pianist died as a result of a fall at home, in Joá, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The information has been confirmed to the G1, but without many details of how the accident happened: “[Nelson] had a concussion and died instantly”.

The artist died early this Monday (1/11), at the age of 77. The wake began at 11:00 am this Tuesday (2/11) at Theatro Municipal, in downtown Rio, and was open to the public. Relatives informed that the funeral will be in Boa Esperança (MG), the musician’s birthplace, in the family’s mausoleum.

However, it was not informed how the transfer will be to the location, which is seven hours away by car. Nelson was one of the greatest Brazilian artists, with a career that took him to the main stages of the world.