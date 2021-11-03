Astronauts harvest space-grown peppers and eat tacos on the ISS

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have had a busy week. In addition to the usual science experiments conducted in orbit, they were also able to experiment with tacos with a special — and space — seasoning. The tacos were accompanied by a sauce made from the first peppers ever grown — and consumed — in space, as part of a project aimed at understanding the interactions between plants and microorganisms in microgravity environments.

Previously, other crews had grown lettuce and radishes aboard the station, but the peppers had not yet been planted in orbit. It’s just that there are more difficulties to cultivate them in space because they take longer to germinate and bear fruit. In addition to cultivation, astronauts were also able to try the peppers and fill out a brief survey about their flavor for future scientific work.

Happy pepper picking day aboard the @Space_Station!🌶️Today @Astro_Sabot Gets The Honor Of Harvesting The Station’s First Crop Of Chile Peppers As A Part Of The Plant Habitat-04 Study, One Of The Most Challenging Station Plant Experiments To Date. https://t.co/f1LHkidhFn pic.twitter.com/dim8uHNZbs — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) October 29, 2021

According to NASA, they harvested the peppers on Oct. 29 at the Planet Habitat-04 study facility. Astronaut Megan McArthur posted a tweet where she explained that after harvesting, they tasted the peppers, filled out the survey, and she made “the best space tacos ever,” accompanied by beef fajitas, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes.

Friday Partying! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! 😁). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

The experiment is part of a long work of researching food for astronauts who are on missions of longer duration beyond low Earth orbit, such as those future missions that will be launched to Mars. More peppers may be harvested during the beginning of November, when astronauts will collect them, sanitize them, save some of them for consumption at the station and send the rest for analysis on Earth.

