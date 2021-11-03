Asus confirms Zenfone 8 release date in Brazil

ASUS has just confirmed the launch date of the Asus Zenfone 8 in Brazil, highlighting the motto “large in performance, compact in size” to attract the eyes of those looking for a smaller but still very powerful cell phone.

(Image: Reproduction/Asus)

In an invitation sent to the Brazilian press, Asus confirms that it will carry out a live broadcast to reveal the new smartphone on November 4th, next Thursday, starting at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Approved by Anatel since August, the Asus cell phone arrives in Brazil six months after its international launch in May, offering a Snapdragon 888 chip and the end of the rotating camera module.

(Image: Reproduction/Asus)

Although Asus highlights the device as “compact”, it follows the size of other smartphones like the iPhone 13, Pixel 5 and Galaxy S21, not being as small as the iPhone 13 Mini, for example.

Zenfone 8: what to expect

The Zenfone 8 relies on just two rear lenses: a 64MP main camera and an ultrawide lens with a 12MP sensor. On the front we have a notch in the upper left corner to house a 12 MP sensor.

The model has a 4,000 mAh battery with 30 W fast charging, in addition to offering a 5.9-inch screen with AMOLED panel, 120 Hz rate, Full HD resolution and high brightness with up to 1,100 nits.

(Image: Reproduction/Asus)

Available in black and silver, the Zenfone 8 was launched in Europe from €629 (about R$4,100) in variants with 6, 8 or even 16 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of storage.

So far, Asus has not confirmed the launch of the Zenfone 8 Flip with a rotating camera in Brazil.