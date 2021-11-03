Asus to launch ROG Flow Z13 notebook with dedicated gaming video card support

In addition to the notebook, images of the ROG TWS headset and the new ROG Zephirus DUO 16 were also leaked

Apparently ASUS is planning to announce the next generation of its products. Leaked images point to the launch of the headset ROG TWS, the new ROG Zephirus Duo 16, in addition to the ROG Flow Z13, a notebook with a slim design and external GPU support, to improve gaming performance. So far ASUS hasn’t revealed any other specs for the device and a possible release date.

Who leaked the information was Evan Blass, known on twitter as @evleaks. ASUS’ new product line is expected to be officially announced during CES 2022, which takes place in January. The date makes sense, as as we look at the company’s release schedule, both the Zephirus Duo 15 and ROG Flow X13 (past generation) models were announced at CES.

The ROG Flow X13 model, announced in early 2021, features a 13-inch screen and 360° hinge, with a choice of 4K Ultra HD or 120 Hz Full HD monitors, both with Adaptive-Sync. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS, dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 GPU and 32GB of memory, plus the external ROG XG Mobile graphics card, which boosts gaming performance. For the Flow Z13 model, we do not have confirmation on notebook and external GPU specification changes, which may undergo design changes and be given a different name (such as ROG ZG Mobile).



The dedicated XG Mobile gaming GPU, which comes with the notebook, connects directly to the CPU with a custom PCIe® 3.0 x8 interface that dedicates 63 Gbps of bandwidth, exclusively for graphics. Apparently the dedicated graphics card for the new ASUS notebook should have similar features.

The 2-in-1 portable notebook offers the user practicality combined with the power of an external GPU, so you can use the notebook to work and, whenever you want, just connect the external GPU to gain more performance during gaming. As previously mentioned, the ROG Flow Z13 is expected to be announced during CES 2022, which takes place in January.

ASUS confirms 1600W power supply with 12-pin PCIe Gen 5.0 connection

Fonte is the first ever to bring connector for next generation video cards



