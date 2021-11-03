At 48 years old, Fabíola Reipert talks if she is pregnant with her first child

Journalist Fabíola Reipert raised doubts about a pregnancy after having live nausea

The journalist Fabiola Reipert he went through a little scare this Tuesday (02) while presenting his painting “A Hora da Venenosa” on RecordTV’s General Balance Sheet SP. This is because the journalist had a malaise during the program and had to leave her program’s bench.

Fortunately, it was nothing serious. The journalist only had to take a serum at the Record’s outpatient clinic and then went to rest at home. Now recovered, she explained to journalist Léo Dias that she felt a lot of nausea and dizziness.

Fabiola Reipert said: “I had a bad feeling just before starting the program. Nausea, dizziness! But I took a serum there at the Record’s outpatient clinic and then I came home”. The 48-year-old journalist also took the opportunity to express herself about whether she is pregnant or not.

This is because the fact that Fabiola felt nausea and malaise made some people suspect that she might be expecting her first child or daughter. The journalist then made a point of explaining that she is not pregnant. Laughing, she said: “I’m not pregnant, not like they are talking about”.

Fabiola Reipert she has no children and she has also told in some interviews that she has no desire to be a mother. In an interview with R7 portal, Fabíola said that she doesn’t want to be a mother and that she has great affection for her puppy, but she doesn’t consider him as a son. “I don’t think he’s a child, he doesn’t replace a child. He’s a member of the family, but I don’t have this kid thing. I take care of him with love, he needs everything anyone needs. He has every vital need we have. The animal feels pain, cold, hunger, fear. So, what we don’t want for us, let’s not do to them, as they are helpless”, she said at the time.

