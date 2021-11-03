At risk of punishment, Grêmio is the one who profited the most from the public in the Brazilian – 11/03/2021

Grêmio is studying alternatives so as not to see the gates of its arena closed due to the invasion after the match against Palmeiras. At the risk of not having their fans until the end of the Brasileirão, the team from Porto Alegre is the one that best took advantage of the return from the stands so far.

Against Cuiabá, Red Bull Bragantino, Sport and Juventude, the Tricolor made a profit of almost R$ 1.2 million, already discounting the expenses for the realization of the games as operational expenses of its arena, security and judges’ salaries, for example.

In total, Grêmio is the one with the best result considering the phase of closed gates due to the pandemic. With a low average cost of R$ 60 thousand, the team is one of the few to already operate in the blue box office, even with few games selling tickets. The Grêmio profit so far, adding up all the duels in the tournament, is almost R$600,000.

Other teams managed to earn large amounts, such as Flamengo, for example, but the high cost of Maracanã makes the team lose almost R$ 2.7 million at Nacional. In addition to Grêmio, only Inter and São Paulo are already able to say that Brasileirão is profitable in terms of the box office. Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atlético-MG should be next in line.

