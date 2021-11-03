Athletico x Flamengo referee “ignores” VAR in Kayzer’s expulsion

Credit: Reproduction

In addition to a disputed game and with nerves on edge, Athletico x Flamengo registered a controversy with the VAR. In the first half, after hitting Léo Pereira, Renato Kayzer was sent off by referee Marielson Alves Silva. However, the video referee recommended reviewing the bid and the decision changed. Thus, the attacker received only the yellow card.

Marielson Alves Silva showed Renato Kayzer a red card in this move with Léo Pereira. Then he looked at the image on the VAR, canceled the red one and applied the yellow card to the Athletico striker pic.twitter.com/PPg4P5nDho — rout Info (@rout_info) November 2, 2021

In the match summary, Marielson Alves Silva justified the punishment of Renato Kayzer, but did not mention the VAR’s interference. In his view, after reviewing the play, the jersey of Hurricane 79 did not deserve to go to the shower sooner.

“To hit your opponent recklessly out of the ball dispute”, explained the referee.

The most unbelievable thing is that the referee simply noted on the scoresheet “recklessly hit the opponent out of the ball game” and did not send off after hearing the VAR. pic.twitter.com/mvifr6FKaP — RaFla Mello (@raflamello81) November 3, 2021

The decision ended up leaving Flamengo very angry. At a press conference, Renato Gaúcho detonated the VAR’s action in interfering in the choice of the field referee, something that ended up changing the history of the match.

“The arbitration went beyond the limits. In the Kayzer thing, he should have been kicked out. It was an aggression from above and below. So much so that the judge expelled him on the spot. And once again the VAR took action. When I say that the VAR whistles the game, no one believes it. Then I had to ask this question to the video referee”, he said.

