Atlético-MG confirms more than 53,000 tickets sold and will have a record in the match against Grêmio | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG enters the field this Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Mineirão to face Grêmio, in a postponed game of the 19th round of Brasileirão. With the possibility of increasing the lead in the lead, Galo will have more than 53,000 fans in the stands pushing the team to victory. In case of victory, Atlético will increase the advantage from seven to ten points over Palmeiras.