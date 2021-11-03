Atlético-MG confirms more than 53,000 tickets sold and will have a record in the match against Grêmio | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG enters the field this Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Mineirão to face Grêmio, in a postponed game of the 19th round of Brasileirão. With the possibility of increasing the lead in the lead, Galo will have more than 53,000 fans in the stands pushing the team to victory. In case of victory, Atlético will increase the advantage from seven to ten points over Palmeiras.
Fans should fill Mineirão for the match against Grêmio — Photo: Twitter Mineirão
This will be the first match after the release of the occupation of 100% of the stadiums in Belo Horizonte. Until Monday, alvinegro had sold 31,000 tickets – maximum capacity allowed to date. After PBH’s announcement, a new batch of tickets was made available to fans.
The game in front of Grêmio will mark a new attendance record since the fans’ return after the restrictions imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic. The club’s best mark had been against Cuiabá: 30,627 alvinegros. Nationally, the record, so far, belongs to Corinthians, which had 39,897 fans present in the game against Chapecoense.
Partner Galo na Veia – Atlético-MG — Photo: Disclosure