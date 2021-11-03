Grêmio recently got a great deal of joy after beating Atlético-MG. For those who might have forgotten, the 2016 Brazil Cup final was held between the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul and the Minas Gerais team.

It had been 15 years since Grêmio had won major titles and that year managed to be champion again of a relevant championship, thus starting a victorious cycle led by Renato Portaluppi.

This Wednesday (3), the gift that Atlético Mineiro can give to the tricolor is the 3 points. Currently, the Immortal is trying to escape the sharp claws of the drop zone.

In 2016, the situation was perhaps complicated for Grêmio, as spending a lot of time in white is not cool, but it doesn’t even compare to the current crisis of the team, because if the club is relegated, the economic situation of the tricolor may become unfeasible, since currently has a payroll of R$14 million, something you can’t afford playing in the second division.

Atlético-MG gave Grêmio great joy not long ago

Overall, Grêmio’s record playing against Atlético-MG is positive. So, the fact that occurred in 2016 can be repeated and help the tricolor in a recovery in the championship.

In history, the two teams have faced each other 73 times, with Grêmio winning 29, 21 draws and 23 defeats. Although the tricolor phase is bad and the opponent is the leader of the competition, the history shows that Immortal can come out with a victory on Wednesday (3).

But for that, they will have to play with more intensity than they did against Palmeiras and will also need to make fewer defensive mistakes, as they were the ones who compromised the result.

Image: Jefferson Bernardes/AFP