attack, defense, best principals and returno; see the success after the 29th round

Two clashes ended the 29th round of the Brasileirão this Monday (2). Interestingly, in both, the score was already defined in additions. At Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá beat Red Bull Bragantino by 1-0, and placed themselves in the race for a spot in the pre-Libertadores. In Itaquera, Corinthians sweated, but beat Chape by the same marker, and remained in the G6.

With the closing of the round, most teams have nine appointments scheduled until the end of the Brasileirão. Rescheduled clashes begin to happen, including today (2), where Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo meet, in Curitiba. See below all the details of the statistics of the national event.

BEST ATTACK

1st Flamengo – 48 goals

2nd Red Bull Bragantino – 47 goals

3rd Palm Trees – 45 goals

WORST ATTACK

1st Sport – 17 goals

2nd São Paulo – 23 goals

3rd Grêmio and Atlético-GO – 24 goals

BEST DEFENSE

1st Atlético-MG – 21 goals

2nd Flamengo – 24 goals

3rd Atlético-GO and Corinthians – 26 goals

WORST DEFENSE

1st Chapecoense – 50 goals

2nd Bahia – 39 goals

3rd Athletic – 37 goals

CUSTOMERS

Very close to the title of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG is practically unbeatable playing in Belo Horizonte. Of the 13 games played in the capital of Minas Gerais, the team from Cuca only had five points, accumulating 34 out of 39 possible.

Top-5 Best:

1st Atlético-MG – 34 points – 11V – 1E – 1D – 28GP – 8GS

2nd Palm – 29 points – 9V – 2E – 4D – 26GP – 22GS

3rd Flamengo – 28 points – 9V – 1E – 4D – 23GP – 13GS

4th Fortaleza – 27 points – 8V – 3E – 3D – 21GP – 13GS

5th Ceará – 27 points – 7V – 6E – 2D – 19GP – 12GS

Virtually relegated to the second division, Chapecoense’s team remains the only one that has not yet triumphed under its dominions, having earned only five of the 42 points played.

Worst Top-5:

1st Chapecoense – 5 points – 5E – 9D – 10GP – 23GS

2nd Sport – 17 points – 4V – 5E – 6D – 8GP – 8GS

3rd Guild – 17 points – 4V – 5E – 5D – 16GP – 16GS

4th Atlético-GO – 19 points – 4V – 7E- 3D – 11GP – 11GC

5th Bahia – 19 points – 5V – 4E – 5D – 19GP – 18GS

VISITORS

In terms of visitors, Red Bull Bragantino appears ahead of the leader in the overall Atlético-MG, and has been indigestible for the hosts. Of the 45 points played away from Bragança, Massa Bruta won 26.

At the other extreme, Chapecoense has the worst performance. Well under their domains, Ceará is also another one that does not accumulate good numbers far from home. There are only nine points added in 42 disputed, embittering the fact of being the only team that has not won as a visitor in this Serie A.

Best Top-5:

1st RB Bragantino – 26 points – 7V – 5E – 3D – 24GP – 16GS

2nd Atlético-MG – 25 points – 7V – 4E – 4D – 16GP – 13GC

3rd Palm Trees – 23 points – 7V – 2E – 5D – 19GP – 13GC

4th Corinthians – 22 points – 5V – 7E – 3D – 13GP – 11GS

5th Flamengo – 21 points – 6V – 3E – 3D – 25GP – 11GS

Worst Top-5:

1st Chapecoense – 8 points – 1V – 5E – 9D – 14GP – 27GC

2nd Ceará – 9 points – 9E – 5D – 8GP – 18GC

3rd Youth – 9 points – 1V – 6E – 7D – 13GP – 22GC

4th Guild – 9 points – 3V – 10D – 8GP – 19GC

5th Santos – 12 points – 2V – 6E – 7D – 12GP – 23GC

USE

1st Atlético-MG – 70.2%

2nd Flemish – 62.8%

3rd Palm – 59.3%

4th Fortaleza – 55.2%

5th Red Bull Bragantino – 54.4%

BEST IN RETURN

1st Atlético-MG – 20 points

2nd America-MG – 19 points

3rd Flemish – 18 points

WORST ON RETURN

1st Chapecoense – 6 points

2nd Youth – 7 points

3rd Athletic and Guild – 10 points

