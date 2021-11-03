attack, defense, best principals and returno; see the success after the 29th round

Two clashes ended the 29th round of the Brasileirão this Monday (2). Interestingly, in both, the score was already defined in additions. At Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá beat Red Bull Bragantino by 1-0, and placed themselves in the race for a spot in the pre-Libertadores. In Itaquera, Corinthians sweated, but beat Chape by the same marker, and remained in the G6.
With the closing of the round, most teams have nine appointments scheduled until the end of the Brasileirão. Rescheduled clashes begin to happen, including today (2), where Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo meet, in Curitiba. See below all the details of the statistics of the national event.
BEST ATTACK
1st Flamengo – 48 goals
2nd Red Bull Bragantino – 47 goals
3rd Palm Trees – 45 goals
WORST ATTACK
1st Sport – 17 goals
2nd São Paulo – 23 goals
3rd Grêmio and Atlético-GO – 24 goals
BEST DEFENSE
1st Atlético-MG – 21 goals
2nd Flamengo – 24 goals
3rd Atlético-GO and Corinthians – 26 goals
WORST DEFENSE
1st Chapecoense – 50 goals
2nd Bahia – 39 goals
3rd Athletic – 37 goals
CUSTOMERS
Very close to the title of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG is practically unbeatable playing in Belo Horizonte. Of the 13 games played in the capital of Minas Gerais, the team from Cuca only had five points, accumulating 34 out of 39 possible.
Top-5 Best:
1st Atlético-MG – 34 points – 11V – 1E – 1D – 28GP – 8GS
2nd Palm – 29 points – 9V – 2E – 4D – 26GP – 22GS
3rd Flamengo – 28 points – 9V – 1E – 4D – 23GP – 13GS
4th Fortaleza – 27 points – 8V – 3E – 3D – 21GP – 13GS
5th Ceará – 27 points – 7V – 6E – 2D – 19GP – 12GS
Virtually relegated to the second division, Chapecoense’s team remains the only one that has not yet triumphed under its dominions, having earned only five of the 42 points played.
Worst Top-5:
1st Chapecoense – 5 points – 5E – 9D – 10GP – 23GS
2nd Sport – 17 points – 4V – 5E – 6D – 8GP – 8GS
3rd Guild – 17 points – 4V – 5E – 5D – 16GP – 16GS
4th Atlético-GO – 19 points – 4V – 7E- 3D – 11GP – 11GC
5th Bahia – 19 points – 5V – 4E – 5D – 19GP – 18GS
VISITORS
In terms of visitors, Red Bull Bragantino appears ahead of the leader in the overall Atlético-MG, and has been indigestible for the hosts. Of the 45 points played away from Bragança, Massa Bruta won 26.
At the other extreme, Chapecoense has the worst performance. Well under their domains, Ceará is also another one that does not accumulate good numbers far from home. There are only nine points added in 42 disputed, embittering the fact of being the only team that has not won as a visitor in this Serie A.
Best Top-5:
1st RB Bragantino – 26 points – 7V – 5E – 3D – 24GP – 16GS
2nd Atlético-MG – 25 points – 7V – 4E – 4D – 16GP – 13GC
3rd Palm Trees – 23 points – 7V – 2E – 5D – 19GP – 13GC
4th Corinthians – 22 points – 5V – 7E – 3D – 13GP – 11GS
5th Flamengo – 21 points – 6V – 3E – 3D – 25GP – 11GS
Worst Top-5:
1st Chapecoense – 8 points – 1V – 5E – 9D – 14GP – 27GC
2nd Ceará – 9 points – 9E – 5D – 8GP – 18GC
3rd Youth – 9 points – 1V – 6E – 7D – 13GP – 22GC
4th Guild – 9 points – 3V – 10D – 8GP – 19GC
5th Santos – 12 points – 2V – 6E – 7D – 12GP – 23GC
USE
1st Atlético-MG – 70.2%
2nd Flemish – 62.8%
3rd Palm – 59.3%
4th Fortaleza – 55.2%
5th Red Bull Bragantino – 54.4%
BEST IN RETURN
1st Atlético-MG – 20 points
2nd America-MG – 19 points
3rd Flemish – 18 points
WORST ON RETURN
1st Chapecoense – 6 points
2nd Youth – 7 points
3rd Athletic and Guild – 10 points
