Auxiliary do Remo justifies attacker’s departure during defeat: ‘Ask to leave’; crowd booed exchange | rowing

At Baenão, Remo lost to Londrina by 1-0 and was three points away from the relegation zone. During the match, valid for the 33rd round of Serie B, the departure of striker Lucas Tocantins for the entry of fellow striker Victor Andrade generated boos from the crowd.









VIDEO: At home, Remo is defeated by Londrina and the difference to Z4 drops to three points

Visitors took advantage of defender Romércio’s mistake to defeat Leão

Asked about the topic and also because of the delay in substitutions, the assistant coach Netão, who was in the place of coach Felipe Conceição, who was suspended, justified:

“The exchange issue took a while in relation to Tocantins. We weren’t going to remove him due to the technical issue, but he asked to leave. The third time he asked, we exchanged. The others, within normality. According to the situation, we wait for the the right moment to make the changes and try to score,” said Netão.

Match analysis:

“I think we started the game badly. We improved after 10 minutes. We ended up, with a failure, taking the goal. Things changed a little. We still had a few chances at the end of the first half.”

Exchanges have no effect:

“It’s kind of relative. When the goal comes, we hit it. But we know of our commitment to the club, to the work and we’ll keep working for us to get out of this situation and ensure what we have to do.”

If the presence of the crowd hinders:

“We spent a year and a half without fans. During our football life it was with fans. We play outside with fans too. The environment can be favorable or not according to the game. I don’t believe it’s in the way. We conceded a goal. that it was not to take and is to work and follow our path, which is to keep Rowing in Serie B”.