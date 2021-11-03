Average of deaths by covid is below 270 in Brazil after a year and a half – 11/02/2021

Brazil ends the holiday with yet another indicator of improvement in pandemic numbers. Today, the country registered a moving average below 270 deaths for the first time since the end of April 2020.

According to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state departments of Health, there were 164 deaths between yesterday and today, and the average was 261 deaths. This is the lowest average since April 26, 2020, when it was 258 deaths.

On Saturday (30), the record was about the lowest moving average in 18 months. On Sunday (31), Brazil closed October as the month with the fewest deaths by covid-19 since April 2020. And yesterday (1st) the country had an average of below 300 deaths for the first time since the fourth month of last year.

The improvement in numbers does not mean that the pandemic is over. To fight the virus, it is still necessary to use a mask and vaccination against covid-19.

Today’s rate is -31% lower than the figure 14 days ago, which points to a downward trend in deaths across the country. The moving average has been below 400 for 22 days and below 350 since October 23rd.

With the 164 deaths registered today, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 608,118, according to the consortium.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, six states have had no deaths from covid-19. They are: Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe.

There was a decrease in the moving average of deaths in 20 states and the Federal District, while three were discharged. Another three registered stability.

All regions of the country showed a decrease: Midwest (-48%), Northeast (-18%), North (-54%), Southeast (-23%), South (-42%)

As of 20h yesterday, 6,383 new cases of coronavirus were registered and the average of positive tests was 10,073. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,818,812 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-21%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-22%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-44%)

São Paulo: stable (-1%)

North region

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-8%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (73%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-35%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-59%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-61%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-19%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-18%)

Ministry data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil reported 149 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 608,071 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 6,431 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,821,124 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,015,876 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 197,177 being followed up.

Pfizer forecasts $29 billion of covid-19 vaccine sales in 2022

Pfizer announced on Tuesday (2) a forecast of US$ 29 billion in sales of its vaccine against covid-19 for 2022, a better value than expected, and said it is trying to sign more agreements with countries for the vaccine developed in partnership with the German BioNTech.

The company said that while it has the capacity to produce 4 billion doses by 2022, it currently expects sales of 1.7 billion doses by 2022, suggesting the forecast could increase as Pfizer signs more vaccine deals.

Pfizer, which shares vaccine expenses and earnings equally with partner BioNTech, has also raised its vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion in 2021, indicating the vaccine will represent up to 44% of its total sales for the year.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.