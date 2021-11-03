Azul CEO emphasizes interest in buying the entire LATAM Group – AEROFLAP

Even without presenting a plan to the US justice, taking advantage of LATAM’s situation in Chapter 11, the CEO of Azul Linhas Aéreas said that he wants to buy the entire LATAM group.

The statement was made by John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul Linhas Aéreas, in an interview published last Monday by Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero.

Rodgerson points out that Neeleman is preparing an action plan to be executed after November 23rd. This will be the deadline for LATAM to present in court a viable plan for the company’s recovery, which later still needs to be approved by the creditors.

“We would buy the entire asset. I believe the group has a lot of value and we are not thinking about splitting or selling divisions”, said Neeleman. “If Latam manages to reach a restructuring, Azul will not be able to make its offer, but everything indicates that such an agreement will not be reached”, completed the CEO of Azul, who does not believe in an approval from creditors.

“If LATAM’s management doesn’t want Azul in the mix, the best way to get it is by giving creditors what they want, it’s very simple”, said John Rodgerson.

Azul CEO John Rodgerson has also publicly stated in recent months that his company has a vested interest in the rival’s operations in the country. John’s proposal in Brazil is to merge LATAM Brasil’s operations with Azul, creating an airline with 70% of the national market.

However, LATAM has already stressed that it does not intend to sell part of its operations in Brazil and that the company is preparing to present its restructuring plan to leave the judicial reorganization process based on Chapter 11 of the USA.

The negotiation of the sale of LATAM Brasil to Azul depends on the broad approval of creditors in the LATAM Group’s judicial reorganization plan. With the airline being governed by Chapter 11 rules, shareholders can only decide for a few details about the airline’s destination.

Another problem LATAM faces is that one of the airline’s main creditors, Oaktree Capital Management and Knighthead Capital, hold Azul bonds or shares. These two companies can put pressure on the billion-dollar sale of LATAM Brasil to Azul.

However, this billion-dollar purchase process may face several obstacles, both judicial and regulatory in the sector, as reported by Bradesco BBI.