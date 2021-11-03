Azul surprises with direct flight announcement between Congonhas and Fernando de Noronha





One of the most enchanting destinations in Brazil will be closer to São Paulo residents as of December 20th, as Azul will launch an unprecedented route linking São Paulo (Congonhas) to the island of Fernando de Noronha. With daily departures and operating regularly, the flight will be made with Embraer E2 jets, the largest and most modern commercial aircraft produced in Brazil, with capacity for up to 134 Customers and equipped with live SKY TV and free WI-FI internet.

“Fernando de Noronha Island is one of the most paradisiacal places and desired by travelers from Brazil and the world. We are very excited about the launch of this flight, as it will make the connection between the largest metropolis in the country and Fernando de Noronha much faster, more comfortable and convenient, also serving Customers with connections from other cities”, comments Vitor Silva, Network Planning manager at Azul.

“This route is part of Azul’s plan to make Brazil increasingly connected. We would like to thank the administration of the island of Fernando de Noronha, which will make this flight possible with the new supply offer and the expansion of the airport’s fire protection system.”, completes Silva.

