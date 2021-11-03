Azul targets offer for the entirety of Latam Airlines, says founder

(Disclosure/Blue)

SAO PAULO – Brazilian airline Azul (AZUL4) is interested in buying the entire Chilean Latam Airlines Group, and is ready to make an offer if creditors cannot agree on a restructuring plan, said the founder and president of Azul. , David Neeleman, to Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero on Monday.

“We know exactly what we’re going to offer,” Neeleman said in the interview, adding that Azul will likely have to wait until November 23, when the statutory limit to reach a restructuring plan runs out.

Reuters previously reported that Azul was only interested in buying Latam’s Brazilian operations, but in an interview with Diario Financiero, Neeleman said the plan is to buy and keep the entire company.

“We would buy the entire asset. I believe that the group has a lot of value and we are not thinking about splitting or selling divisions”, he declared.

Neeleman said that if Latam manages to reach a restructuring, Azul will not be able to make its offer, but it seems that such an agreement will not be reached.

When questioned, Latam informed by e-mail that the company “is not for sale” and declined to comment on Azul’s intentions. The company also said it was preparing to deliver its restructuring plan this year.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related