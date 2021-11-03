Banco Pan has a 12% increase in third-quarter profit, to BRL 191 million

The bank pan (BPAN4) recorded net income of BRL 191 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year, as reported by the company on Wednesday (3),
The return on equity (ROE) for the nine months ended at the end of September was 14.1% and the Basel index reached 15.3%. Pan reached 15.2 million customers in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 136% in 12 months.
According to the bank, which is controlled by the BTG Pactual, the launch of new products contributed to the expansion of engagement, taking active customers to 52% of the base.
“In this quarter, Pan launched the anticipation of the withdrawal anniversary of the FGTS, which quickly escalated reaching R$ 1.5 billion in the portfolio in September”, the company said in a statement.
The volume transacted by Pan customers reached R$ 13.8 billion, an increase of 501% compared to the third quarter of 2020. For the bank, the amount – which takes into account transactions in the application, credit card and debit card – indicates expansion at a faster pace than that of new customers.
In the quarter, the app registered 214 million hits, an increase of 282% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The bank’s total credit portfolio increased to R$33.3 billion, growing 31% in 12 months.
The default indicator, above 90 days, increased from 5.4% to 5.8%, reflecting the evolution of the portfolio mix towards products with higher margins.
The third quarter of the Pan was marked by the announcement of acquisition of Mobiauto, an online vehicle sales platform. In October, the bank announced the merger.