Banco Pan has a 12% increase in third-quarter profit, to BRL 191 million

The bank pan ( BPAN4 ) recorded net income of BRL 191 million in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year, as reported by the company on Wednesday (3),

The return on equity (ROE) for the nine months ended at the end of September was 14.1% and the Basel index reached 15.3%. Pan reached 15.2 million customers in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 136% in 12 months.

According to the bank, which is controlled by the BTG Pactual, the launch of new products contributed to the expansion of engagement, taking active customers to 52% of the base.

“In this quarter, Pan launched the anticipation of the withdrawal anniversary of the FGTS, which quickly escalated reaching R$ 1.5 billion in the portfolio in September”, the company said in a statement.