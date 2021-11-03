Barcelona hopes to announce Xavi as coach in coming days, journalist says | spanish football

The soap opera between Barcelona and Xavi is getting closer and closer to an end. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the European transfer market, the club remains confident in making the right decision in the coming days.

The hiring of the former Barça player and current Al-Sadd coach is seen as “a matter of time” in Catalonia. Conversations are advanced and Xavi is excited to return to the club. The pending issue is the contract termination with the Qatar club.

According to the Catalan press, Al-Sadd is demanding some formalities from Barcelona to hand over the coach. Among them, the Spanish club would have to send a delegation to negotiate personally in Qatar, as Xavi has a contract until June 2023.

Barcelona occupies ninth place in the standings of the Spanish Championship, with 16 points won after 11 games. At Champions League, the club is third in Group E, with just three points from three games. Serje Barjuan, coach of Barça B, has already taken over the team on an interim basis and will be the commander in the match against Dynamo Kiev, on Tuesday, with real-time transmission from ge.