Barreto talks about Chay’s absence and praises the support of Botafogo fans: ‘We won that extra gas’

Midfielder Barreto lamented the absence of Chay, who suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle, for the match. Botafogo against Confiança this Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos, for the 33rd round of Serie B. The player also took the opportunity to praise the candidates to replace him.

– Chay is a very quality player, who likes dribbling a lot. When the game is difficult, he looks for the ball, he looks for the dribble and that helps us a lot. But we also have to value the other parts that will replace it. We hope he comes back soon, Chay is very important to us – he said.

In a press conference, Barreto also spoke about the support of the Alvinegra fans. For this Wednesday’s game, the club doubled the load and put 9,999 tickets on sale, and Nilton Santos promises to receive its biggest audience since the fans were released.

– We players get that extra gas when we look at the stands and see the crowd screaming. I especially with the guys making that scream they always do when I go to score, it just motivates me. It motivates all players to see the crowd screaming, celebrating. At the end of the season we needed this and that will lead us to big things until the end of the championship – Barreto stressed.

Check out other statements by Barreto:

CHARACTERISTICS: “The championship is coming to an end, the characteristics of the players appear and with me it’s no different. I’m a more defensive player, in our scheme I’ve been putting myself behind the ball line, trying to attack by scoring. The team is also helping, achieving good results. The expectation of access comes round by round.”

2022: “Speaking from a Series A perspective, we are going with the greatest possible expectation. There is a certain promise of improvement for next year in every issue, it just makes the players more motivated.”

OWNERSHIP: “I believe it’s consistency, taking advantage of the opportunities the club gives me, playing my role on the field, well done. It’s also nice to stay tuned to the numbers, it motivates me not to leave the team. I try to do what Enderson asks me to do, I always have to be on the phone because whoever gets in will do the job and I don’t want to leave the team.”

ANXIETY: “The group is very good, it has shown itself to be very calm even in difficult moments, always united. We have the psychologist Paulo who helps us, it is important to say this because psychology makes a lot of difference in football. We are with this objective, there is little to do, so we still have to work hard.”

DUEL AGAINST TRUST: “Now the disputes are more intense, both teams have expectations in the competition. It will be a more truncated game, more and more decided in detail. Our team, with great defense and attack potential, has been doing well at home. We are aware that we will take a team that is at the bottom, we will go full force, attack them and try to come out with the victory.”

CAST ASSEMBLY: “That was one of the most important factors for our success, everyone needing to give that up in their career. When we wear Botafogo’s shirt, we take the opportunity and want to mark the fans, our career, and nothing is fairer than at least access. We want more, to stay next year and to achieve more and more things.”

