Based on real case, touted thriller movie is released on Netflix

The thriller and drama The Collini Case is available on Netflix. The film is critically acclaimed and features a story based on a real case that took place in Germany in the early 2000s.

The premise of the thriller is quite simple. A lawyer is hired to defend an Italian who lives in Germany and murdered a local businessman.

During the story, viewers must discover what led to this murder. As he delivers the synopsis that is on Netflix, the lawyer will discover one of the biggest scandals in the German justice system.

In addition to the suspense, the film is ideal for those who enjoy courtroom dramas. On Rotten Tomatoes, the critic’s rating is 79% – the same as the public’s.

The feature was originally released in 2019 and now O Caso Collini is on Netflix. Learn more about the movie below.

The story and cast of O Caso Collini

Before reaching theaters, The Collini Case was told in a book by Ferdinand von Schirach. The film that is on Netflix arises from this work.

The German author decided to tell the story to deal with his family past. The writer, one of the best known in Germany, has a grandfather who served Hitler and was later convicted of crimes against humanity.

In The Collini Case, the viewer follows the young lawyer Caspar Leinen. He is placed to defend the Italian Fabrizio Collini.

What starts out as an ordinary case turns into a great discovery from the lawyer’s investigation.

The cast features Elyas M’Barek as the young lawyer and Franco Nero as Collini. While Elyas is best known in Germany, Nero has credits as Free Django, Hard to Kill 2 and John Wick: A New Day to Kill.

The direction, meanwhile, is by Marco Kreuzpaintner.

