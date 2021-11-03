Battlefield 2042 PS5 and Xbox Series will not support 120 FPS at launch

It’s not trivial to deliver 128-player games at 120 FPS on console hardware

THE Electronic Arts and Dice to Release Battlefield 2042, new franchise shooter, on the day November 19th US PCs and consoles, but the PlayStation 5 versions and Xbox Series X|S will not support 120 FPS mode at launch. One of main innovations of the new game are Multiplayer matches with teams of 64 people, totaling up to 128 players to be rendered efficiently on screen, and that imposes a lot on the hardware.

This is so much a limiting factor that versions of Battlefield 2042 for the consoles of the previous generation, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, will have their games limited to 64 players in total, 32 on each team, a factor that fatally leaves the previous generation out of crossplay with PC and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

One of the developers of Ripple Effect Studios, which is developing Battlefield 2042 in partnership with DICE (Battlefield, Battlefront) replied in the ResetEra forum that the teams are studying implementing the 120 FPS for next-gen consoles in some post launch moment, but doesn’t even suggest a window when will they go provide the functionality.

“[120 FPS é] something to explore post-release, potentially. A is not a problem, we are severely hammering 128-player CPUs, and the CPU requirements to jump from 60 to 120 FPS are not trivial. Lowering the resolution won’t help much. 🙂“



– Continues after advertising –

THE resolution itself requires more from the VRAM than from the operations of the Ryzen custom APU that equips the consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the number of players, in turn, competes directly with the frame generation process. Remember that the previous generation on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One base, is limited to 30 FPS and the 60 FPS on the PS5 and Series X|S is already a considerable leap forward, Besides being more than enough for most games.

Credits: Electronic Arts / DICE

Generally, Frame rates above 60 FPS are welcome in competitive games with sport potential, for enabling greater accuracy and player reaction time, but in the case of Battlefield 2042, the Multiplayer’s focus is much more linked to chaos happening on the screen of what in the precision shooting in the first pixel of the hitbox enemy to appear on the screen.



– Continues after advertising –

battlefield 2042 arrives November 19 for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and due to hardware limitations, crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation platforms will be possible, but not between generations, as the PS4 and Xbox One will have a maximum of 64 players per game.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD – AMD FX-8350 | Intel – Core i5 6600K

RAM memory: 8GB

Video memory: 4GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 560 | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD – AMD Ryzen 5 3600 | Intel – Core i7 4790

RAM memory: 16GB

Video memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: 12

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: MyPlayStation Source: ResetEra