Battlefield 2042 Trailer Shows NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflexe and Ray Tracing in Action

DICE and EA have partnered with NVIDIA to deliver PC-only features

THE Electronic Arts and DICE worked in partnership with NVIDIA to deliver features exclusive to the PC versions of Battlefield 2042, making use of NVIDIA proprietary GeForce RTX card technologies.

In a video posted on its YouTube channel, NVIDIA presented the NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), NVIDIA Reflex, and Ray Tracing technologies, NVIDIA exclusives, running on DICE’s new shooter, just for promote the unique experience that will be playing Battlefield 2042 on PCs with GeForce RTX cards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj9LLUuuKqg

According to Nvidia, Battlefield 2042 players will have a unique PC experience, because it is possible to count much higher detail levels that on the consoles, frame rates without limiters, and Improved gameplay on G-SYNC compatible monitors and TVs. With NVIDIA DLSS it is possible to achieve much higher performance levels without sacrificing graphic quality and detail.



Thanks to the RT cores of the GeForce RTX cards the PC version of Battlefield 2042 will feature from launch with Ray Tracing technology and the Ambient Occlusion tool via Ray Tracing, generating more natural shadows and highlights. THE NVIDIA Reflex technology in turn optimizes system latency, enabling greater accuracy and responsiveness to PC gamers.

According to NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX cards are the only ones capable of delivering the ultimate Battlefield 2042 experience. It’s common game developers favor one or another GPU manufacturer during development start of new games depending on technologies that each GPU has to offer.

This doesn’t make the experience on other hardware bad, but in fact limits the possibilities until the competition is able to bring in comparable technologies. In case of Deep Learning Super Sample, AMD already offers the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and Intel intends to bring the Intel Xe Super Sample with the plates Arch Alchemist, but it’s up to the game development teams to implement these functions within the games..



Because it is a commercial partnership with direct impact on the initial Battlefield 2042 launch campaign, it is possible that AMD equivalent technologies, or even from Intel, take a while to get to the PC, but it is worth remembering that the new Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles feature AMD RDNA2 APUs custom. so it is unlikely that DICE and Electronic Arts will not implement AMD solutions in Battlefield 2042 as soon as possible.

Via: Guru3D Source: Nvidia