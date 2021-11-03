Bayern beats Benfica and guarantees a spot in the round of 16

Bayern Munich hosted Benfica today at the Allianz Arena, in a match valid for the fourth round of the Champions League, and won 5-2 with goals from Lewandowski (3), Gnabry and Sané. Morato and Darwin Núñez cashed for Benfica and, with the result, the Germans secured a spot in the round of 16 two rounds in advance.

With the victory, Bayern Munich reached 12 points conquered in four games, which guarantees an impeccable campaign, 100% success and ranking in first place in the group. Benfica, in turn, is still alive in the fight for a place in the next phase, with four points.

In the next round of the Champions League, Bayern Munich will face Dynamo Kiev, in Ukraine, on November 23, while Benfica, on the same day, visit Barcelona in Spain in direct confrontation for the second place in the group.

Open game

Benfica was not intimidated and tried to attack Bayern Munich, especially in the first few minutes of the game. Little by little, Bayer took control of the game and put a lot of pressure on the Portuguese team, which bet on counterattacks, but was not so successful. With both teams betting heavily on offense and making some defensive failures, the game was very lively.

perfect start

Bayern Munich started this edition of the Champions League very well and still haven’t lost a point, maintaining 100% of the advantage in the first four rounds, in fact, the goals conceded today were the first in the entire competition.

let the octaves come

Bayern Munich only needed a draw to guarantee their place in the next phase, with the victory today, they have already secured the classification to the Round of 16 of the Champions League two rounds in advance.

taboo kept

Benfica never beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League. This season, the team lost 4-0 in the first leg, in Portugal, and it wasn’t today, in Germany, that Jorge Jesus’ team managed to break the taboo.

Anniversary and Historic Mark’s Day

Alphonso Davies, opener at Bayern Munich, turned 21 today and will celebrate his birthday and victory, which had an assist from him. Lewandowski doesn’t have a birthday today, but he has completed his 100th Champions League game and of course, netted. In all and with today’s three, the Polish has already scored 81 goals in the competition.

almost goals

Lucas Veríssimo opened the scoring for Benfica with a header in the 14th minute of the first half, but the goal was disallowed due to an irregular position by Pizzi. The same Lucas Veríssimo committed a penalty in the 44th minute after touching the ball with his hand. Lewandowski charged and goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos saved.

the goals of the game

At 25 minutes, after a beautiful individual play by command, Lewandowski, on the second post, headed free and opened the scoring. Bayern continued with the strong pace and, on 31 minutes, Lewandowski moved to gnabry make the second goal of the Germans literally. Still in the first half, Benfica reacted and, after a rehearsed move, Morato headed in the 38th minute.

In the second half, Bayern returned with the same impetus and Sané scored the third goal by the Germans on a volley, after a nice head pass from Davies. With 15 minutes into the game, Bayern fitted a quick exit in speed and Lewandowski finished the play with a beautiful kick to cover. Darwin Núñez, after a beautiful counterattack pulled by João Mário, scored the goal by kicking under Neuer.

The last goal of the game was scored by Lewandowski, who came face to face with the goalkeeper odysseys Vlachodimos after the release of Manuel Neuer and concluded very calmly to give final numbers in the match.

DATASHEET

Bayern Munich 5 X 2 Benfica

Competition: fourth round of the Champions League group stage

Date: 11/02/2021

Hour: 5 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Allianz Arena

yellow cards: Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica), Upamecano and Nianza Bayern)

Bayern goals: Lewandowski 25 minutes into the first half, 15 and 38 minutes into the second. Gnabry at 31 of the first half and Sané at 3 minutes of the second half.

Benfica’s goal: Morato 38 minutes into the first half and Darwin Núñez 29 minutes into the second half

Bayern Munchen: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Nianzou and Davies (Omar Richards); Kimmich (Sabitzer), Goretzka and Sané (Muller); Coman (Musiala), Gnabry (Sarr) and Lewandowski. Coach: Julian Naglesmann

Benfica: Vlachodimos Odysseys; Gilberto, Lucas Veríssimo, Vertonghen and Morato; Grimaldo (Gonçalo Ramos), Meite and João Mário (Paulo Bernardo); Pizzi (Rafa Silva), Everton Cebolinha (Diogo Gonçalves) and Yaremchuk (Darwin Núñez). Technician: Jorge Jesus