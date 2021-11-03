Bayern returns to ‘punish’ Benfica with Lewandowski’s hat-trick and is already guaranteed in the knockout

Jorge Jesus’ team was once again thrashed by the Germans, who continue with 100% success in group E and now have a guaranteed spot in the Champions League knockout

This Tuesday (2) the Bayern Munchen once again he had no mercy against the Benfica by Jorge Jesus. At Allianz Arena, Germany, in a match valid for the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, in group E, the Bavarians once again thrashed the Portuguese, by 5 to 2, and guaranteed an early place in the knockout of the European competition.

The game has already started beyond busy. From the first minutes, the two teams have already sought the goal, with Bayern dominating, which had the best chances.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the 14th minute, the visitors even hit the net, and with a Brazilian. After a corner kick, defender Lucas Veríssimo completed it to the goal after a touch by Pizzi and scored. However, as he was in an irregular position, the goal was disallowed.

Then, on 26 minutes, the Bavarians finally opened the scoring. After a good move, with many touches on the ball, Coman received it on the left, dribbled the mark and crossed into the area. Lewandowski, opportunist as always, headed to make the 1-0. And by irony of fate, behind Lucas Veríssimo, on the second post.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Germans expanded with Gnabry, in a goal that also included the participation of Lewa. Inside the area, the shirt 9 played for his attacking partner, who literally only pushed him into the back of the net. Bayern 2 to 0.

On minute 38, Benfica also had a discount with another Brazilian defender, Felipe Morato, who headed in after a rehearsed play in Grimaldo’s free kick.

And the emotions of the first half didn’t stop there. At 45 minutes, after reviewing the VAR, the referee scored a penalty in favor of the VAR, after touching Lucas Veríssimo’s ball inside the area. The defender also took the yellow card for the move.

But luckily for the Portuguese, Lewandowski hit the kick very badly, and goalkeeper Vlachodimos saved. With that, the two teams went to the break with 2-1 on the scoreboard.

On the way back from half-time, Bayern printed the same rhythm as in the first half and, after 3 minutes, reached the third goal with Leroy Sané. The attacker received a head from Alphonso Davies and, by volley, puffed up the nets.

At 15 minutes, Lewandowski redeemed himself from the missed penalty and scored his second in the match, a beautiful goal even. After a long throw, Sané pulled a counterattack and played for the number 9, which left midfielder Meité behind and, with style, played over Benfica’s goalkeeper. 4 to 1 Bayern.

On minute 28, Darwin Núñez, who had just entered the game in Yaremchuk’s vacancy, received it from João Mário and played low between Manuel Neuer’s legs, scoring once again for Benfica, who made it 4-2.

In the 39th minute, there was still time for Bayern, who scored again with Robert Lewandowski. The Polish received it from Neuer, who saw him free, and once again played over Benfica’s archer. With the goal, the shirt 9 scored a hatrick, and the Germans thrashed 5-2.

Championship status

With the victory, Bayern went to 12 points in group E and remains in the lead alone, now with eight points ahead of Benfica, who fell to third place in the group, with 4 points, after the victory of Barcelona, then third place, over the lantern Dynamo Kiev, also this Tuesday.

The guy: Robert Lewandowski

Despite the lost penalty at the end of the 1st half, the Bayern shirt 9 was the highlight of the game. Before the 35th minute, he had already hit the net and also provided assistance for Gnabry’s goal, the Germans’ second in the match. In the final stage, he made two more, leaving the Allianz Arena lawn with a hat-trick on his account.

Robert Lewandowski, forward of Bayern Munich, celebrating goal against Benfica, in Champions League Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern ‘nails’ early spot in the knockout

With the victory at home, the Bavarians went to 12 points and are already guaranteed in the round of 16 of the Champions League, as Benfica, now 3rd in group E with four points, can no longer reach it. In addition, their performance in the group remains impeccable: four victories in four matches so far.

Lucas Veríssimo has a night ‘to forget’ at the Champions League

The Brazilian defender, one of coach Jorge Jesus’ trusted men on Benfica’s squad, did not have a good performance. In the first half, his team conceded a goal after the defender failed to score, who saw Lewandowski score behind his back. Then, he committed a penalty after touching the ball inside the area.

upcoming games

Benfica returns to the field on Sunday (7), at 6:15 pm, at home against Braga, by round 11 of Portuguese Championship, and broadcast live and exclusively by ESPN on Star+.

The day before, on Saturday (6), at 11:30 am, the Bavarians receive the Freiburg, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich, for the german championship.

Datasheet

Bayern Munich 5 x 2 Benfica

GOALS: Bayern: Lewandowski (26′, 61′ and 84′), Gnabry (32′) and Leroy Sané (49′) ; Benfica: Morato (38′) and Darwin Núñez (74′)

BAYERN: Neuer; Pavard, Nianzou, Upamecano and Davies (Omar Richards); Goretzka and Kimmich (Sabitzer); Gnabry (Sarr), Coman (Musiala) and Leroy Sané (Thomas Müller); Robert Lewandowski. Technician: Julian Nagelsmann.

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Lucas Veríssimo, Vertonghen and Felipe Morato; Gilberto, Meité, João Mário (Paulo Bernardo) and Grimaldo (Gonçalo Ramos); Pizzi (Rafa Silva), Everton (Diogo Gonçalves) and Yaremchuk (Darwin Núñez) . Technician: Jorge Jesus.