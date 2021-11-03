Bayern vs Benfica: See lineups and where to watch the Champions League match live

All About Football Live

in this tuesday (2) Live Football brings the duel between Bayern and Benfica, in departure valid by fourth round from the group stage in the Champions League. Thus, the starting stage will be the Allianz Arena in Munich. Finally, the duel starts at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Thus, drawn to compose group E in this stage of the competition; the casts of Bavarians and Incarnates are on the German lawns to fight for the top position of their group in this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

Live football: Bayern leads the group

For starters, the Bavarians arrive in this duel at home to consolidate their ranking in this group E of Champions league. So, the Bayern Munchen arrives at this beginning of return occupying the leadership of the group; with nine points earned. In other words, the German team won the first three matches it played; being undefeated in the competition.

Champions League: Benfica wants to advance

On the other hand, the Encarnados team also started well in this edition of Champions League. Thus, the team of Benfica arrives in this return occupying the second position in this group E; with four points earned. In other words, the Portuguese team has a victory, a draw and a defeat so far. Finally, the team led by coach Jorge Jesus can be a visiting nuisance in this round of competition.

Broadcast – Where to watch Bayern vs Benfica live

Thus, the exhibition of football live this Tuesday (11/2) with the duel between Bayern and Benfica; will be on the TNT Sports channel.

Fact sheet – Bayern x Benfica

Phase/Tournament: 4th round – group stage – UEFA Champions League

Date: 11/02/2021

Hour: 5:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Allianz Arena, Munich (ALE)

Arbitration: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Assistants: Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz (POL)

VAR: Tomasz Kiwiatkowski (POL)

Where to watch: TNT Sports

Probable Bayern: Neuer; Upamecano, Sule, Pavard and Hernandez; Kimmich, Gnabry, Sané, Sabitzer and Müller; and Lewandowski. Technician: Julian Nagelsmann

Probable Benfica: Vladochimos; Lucas Veríssimo, Vertonghen and Otamendi; Grimaldo, Gonçalves, João Mário and Weigl; Nuñez, Yaremchuk and Rafa Silva. Technician: Jorge Jesus

