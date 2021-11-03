Before Gre-Nal, Grêmio’s runner-up in football admits to having had a conversation with Leonardo Gaciba about refereeing “criteria”

A statement given by Grê-Nal deputy football team Denis Abrahão this Monday, in an interview with O Bairista, further stirred up the Gre-Nal week with regard to refereeing. He revealed that he had spoken with the head of the National Arbitration Commission, former gaucho referee Leonardo Gaciba, without specifying the date the conversation took place.

On Sunday, Abrahão had already complained to the VAR about the way the penalty was given to Palmeiras over Grêmio, claiming that, initially, the field referee’s interpretation had been different.

“They explained a lot of criteria to me and I don’t see them being adopted. And who spoke to me was the highest authority of the Brazilian authority, Leonardo Gaciba. No (…) I spoke to him. It wasn’t today. You (journalists) are not easy, man,” said Abrahão on Monday – see below:

🔥 In a complicated situation in Brasileirão, Denis Abrahão, vice-president of Grêmio, let slip on “O Bairista” channel that he was meeting with Leonardo Gaciba, head of arbitration of the CBF. In the end, the Grêmio VP tries to disguise it… Hello @Athletic, open the eye! #Speak Rooster pic.twitter.com/hpJFQvewnV — Fala Galo (@Falagalo13) November 2, 2021

The Gre-Nal referee on Saturday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, is already defined and will be Marcelo de Lima Henrique, from Rio de Janeiro. Before, Grêmio, which is in 19th place with 26 points, will visit Atlético-MG this Wednesday at 9 pm.