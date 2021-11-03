Before the Champions League, ex-Corinthians remember when he almost went to Real Madrid: ‘The offer existed’

Dentinho recalled when he received a proposal from Real Madrid and almost left Corinthians in 2008

Before facing the Real Madrid this Wednesday (3), at 2:45 pm (GMT), for the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, Tooth, forward of the Shakhtar Donetsk, remembered when he almost left Corinthians in 2008 to play for the merengue team.

”It’s been a long time and I’m not sure why it didn’t come out, I think because of some payment methods, some amounts. The offer existed. It was in 2008. They came to see me in the Corinthians vs Paraná game, in which I scored a goal”, said the player in an interview with the newspaper Marca.

In the aforementioned match, Dentinho scored one of the goals in the 2-1 victory over Paraná by Serie B that year and Miguel Ángel Portugal Vicario, secretary general of Real Madrid, was at the Pacaembu stadium to watch the ”Cria do Terrão” up close.

However, negotiations did not advance and the striker only left Parque São Jorge in 2011, when he was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk for around R$17 million.

For Corinthians, he played 187 games and scored 55 goals, being champion of Serie B, in 2008, and of Paulista championship and of the Brazil’s Cup, in 2009.