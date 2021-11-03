Beyoncé now follows a single person on Instagram; Find it out!

Instagram has a maxim of etiquette that it’s always good to follow when possible… When someone follows you, it’s good to follow them back. However, for someone who is very popular and has millions of followers, this is difficult and can be forgiven. In the case of Beyonce, she had the luxury of not following anyone. A total of 0 people! But that has changed!

Now, Beyonce follows a single person. Can you guess who? It’s not that hard to get it right, as the person closest to him. It’s about your husband, Jay-Z.

Jay-Z it didn’t have Instagram, but it was created a few hours ago. He already has 1.6 million followers, but he also only follows 1 person: Beyonce. Then yes, there was a “follow back”.

Beyonce it has 216 million followers on Instagram, a super expressive number. Your photos are always liked and commented, being one of the most powerful accounts on the social network. Is the power!

Date Night: Beyoncé and Jay-Z star in new romantic video for luxury brand

The public can already check out a new promotional video showing romantic scenes from Beyonce and Jay-Z, one of the best known couples in the celebrity world. The work was made as a commercial partnership with the luxury brand Tiffany & Co., a famous jewelry store that has existed since 1837.

The video bets on classic luxury! “Well want me, bad want me“? Does he like me? This is the big question of Beyonce, but soon the answer comes when Jay-Z get in the car and the mood is one of romance. Appears in the video until Blue Ivy, daughter of the couple, definitely an illustrious presence.

At the end of the video, you can hear an excerpt of “Put Your Head On My Shoulder“, of Paul Anka. You must be wondering where you know this song from, right? It is very likely to be from doja cat and with the TikTok virals from the track “streets“, one of the biggest hits of recent times. Now you remembered, didn’t you?

Watch the beautiful video: