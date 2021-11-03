Biden Announces Global-Scale Forest Protection Plan – News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced during the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) a global plan for the protection of forests, which will have all the tools of the country’s government, diplomatic and financial.

The American leader, during an event on the topic, guaranteed that the program will be “the first of its kind” and that, with the help of the US Congress, it will mobilize US$ 9 billion (R$ 51.1 billion) by 2030, to protect and restore the planet’s biodiversity, while seeking to attract funding from the private sector.

“We will ensure that markets recognize the true economic value of natural carbon sinks and motivate governments, landowners and others involved to prioritize conservation,” Biden said.

“The United States will lead, with its example at the national level, and will support other forest nations and developing countries in setting and achieving ambitious goals of preservation and restoration,” he added.

Biden guaranteed that deforestation must be faced “with the same serious process applied to the decarbonization of the economy”, because, according to him, “forests can help reduce emissions by more than a third”.

At the same event, held during the second day of COP26, the founder and president of the American company Amazon, Jeff Bezos, pledged US$ 2 billion (R$ 11.3 billion) for the protection of the land in Africa, through the Bezos Earth foundation Fund.

“Two thirds of the land in Africa is degraded, but this can be reversed,” guaranteed the businessman.

Restoring natural resources, according to Bezos, “can improve soil fertility, increase soil yield, improve food security and access to water, create jobs, boost economic growth”, while carbon absorption takes place.

Today’s big announcement at COP26, however, was the signing by nearly 100 world leaders — from countries that represent 85% of the world’s forests — of a declaration of commitment to halting and reversing the process of deforestation and land degradation until 2030.

The document has the signature of Brazil, as well as that of the United States, China, the United Kingdom and the European Union, among others, and is accompanied by funding to curb the retreat of the forest masses.