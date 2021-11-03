Biden says it is a “big mistake” for China and Russia not to attend COP26

US President Joe Biden criticized China and Russia for not doing more to tackle the climate crisis. Biden participated in a press conference at COP26, United Nations Conference on Climate Change.

“I think it was a big mistake, frankly, for China, the links to China didn’t show up,” Biden said in response to a question from the journalist at CNN, Phil Mattingly.

“The rest of the world will look to China and say, ‘What added value are they providing?’ And they’ve lost the ability to influence people around the world and everyone here at the COP, just as I would argue for Russia,” Biden said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, which is widely viewed as the most important international climate negotiation in recent years.

Biden said, “We attended, and by showing up, we had a profound impact on how I think the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership role.”

Speaking more broadly about relations with China, Biden said he was not concerned about the occurrence of armed conflict. He said he made it clear to the Chinese president in his hours of conversation with him that “this is competition, it doesn’t have to be conflict.”

“I’m not looking, I don’t foresee that there will be a need for physical conflict,” Biden said.

