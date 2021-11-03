‘Blachowicz x Glover’ reserve, Jiri Prochazka says he has no doubts he will be the next light heavyweight challenger

Reserve of the fight between Jan Blanchowicz and Glover Teixeira at the UFC 268 from last Saturday (30), Jiri Prochazka believes that he has officially become the next challenger for the light heavyweight belt (under 93kg). The Czech fighter revealed that he was close to facing the Serbian Aleksandar Rakic and explained the reasons for having refused the duel.

“I believe my next fight will be for the title, that’s why I said no. That was the reason, that was the real reason, the chance to fight for the title. If there wasn’t this chance to fight for the title, I would fight Rakic ​​and that’s all. Nothing else,” said Jiri.

Even though he refused the duel, the Czech recognized the qualities of his possible opponent but called him ‘disrespectful’.

“I just see him as a fighter, sometimes he’s disrespectful, he talks disrespectfully, but I don’t take it personally. I see him as a good fighter, a hard worker in the fight. He wins with his will and pure strength, not so much with special techniques”, concluded Prochazka.

Currently in second place in the group led by the Brazilian Glover Teixeira, Jiri won his two confrontations on Ultimate, against Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes, both by knockout. The Czech has a record of 28 triumphs, three setbacks and a draw in professional MMA.