Black Friday 2021: Alive 100% cashback on Easy Prime plans

Vivo started a new Black Friday promotion for Easy users interested in purchasing an Easy Prime plan. During the month of November, the operator will give 100% cashback in the first month for subscriptions to all packages. Altogether, there are four alternative plans – Essential, Alive, Special and Super – that deliver from 7 GB to 20 GB of internet per month, a franchise which never expires. Values ​​start from R$39.99 to R$99.99.

All subscriptions also offer unlimited voice and SMS calls, as well as the use of WhatsApp without deducting from the franchise. As you can see in the screenshot above, the 100% cashback in the first month is valid for five days. As of December, the value returned monthly becomes the default for each plan.

plan name Internet Benefits Cashback in Nov/21 Cashback from Dec/21 monthly price Essential 7GB Unlimited voice and SMS unlimited whatsapp BRL 39.99 BRL 10 BRL 39.99 Alive 10 GB Unlimited voice and SMS unlimited whatsapp 30 Spotify Nights BRL 54.99 BRL 25 BRL 54.99 Special 15 GB Unlimited voice and SMS unlimited whatsapp BRL 79.99 BRL 35 BRL 79.99 Super 20 GB Unlimited voice and SMS unlimited whatsapp BRL 99.99 BRL 45 BRL 99.99

Understand Vivo Easy

Vivo Easy is a modality that offers services with no expiration date. This means that the amount of internet, voice/SMS rates and app rates you buy will remain in effect until used. If you do not use a daily rate in one day, for example, it will not be discounted. Easy Prime, on the other hand, delivers pre-assembled packages, with a monthly cost for the benefits offered. It is worth remembering that the migration – made from a Vivo Pré – and all the management of the plan are done through the application, which download is available from the links located on the card below the text. So, did you like Vivo’s promotion for this 2021 Black Friday? What do you think of Vivo Easy? Participate with us!