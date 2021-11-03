Black Friday 2021: Alive 100% cashback on Easy Prime plans

by

Vivo started a new Black Friday promotion for Easy users interested in purchasing an Easy Prime plan. During the month of November, the operator will give 100% cashback in the first month for subscriptions to all packages.

Altogether, there are four alternative plans – Essential, Alive, Special and Super – that deliver from 7 GB to 20 GB of internet per month, a franchise which never expires. Values ​​start from R$39.99 to R$99.99.

All subscriptions also offer unlimited voice and SMS calls, as well as the use of WhatsApp without deducting from the franchise. As you can see in the screenshot above, the 100% cashback in the first month is valid for five days. As of December, the value returned monthly becomes the default for each plan.

plan nameInternetBenefitsCashback in Nov/21Cashback from Dec/21monthly price
Essential7GB

Unlimited voice and SMS

unlimited whatsapp

BRL 39.99BRL 10BRL 39.99
Alive10 GB

Unlimited voice and SMS

unlimited whatsapp

30 Spotify Nights

BRL 54.99BRL 25BRL 54.99
Special15 GB

Unlimited voice and SMS

unlimited whatsapp

BRL 79.99BRL 35BRL 79.99
Super20 GB

Unlimited voice and SMS

unlimited whatsapp

BRL 99.99BRL 45BRL 99.99

In the specific case of the Alive plan, customers still have 30 nights of Spotify, which also have no expiration date.

Vivo advertises included


Alive
23 Sep

I live low pre


Alive
10 May

Understand Vivo Easy

Vivo Easy is a modality that offers services with no expiration date. This means that the amount of internet, voice/SMS rates and app rates you buy will remain in effect until used. If you do not use a daily rate in one day, for example, it will not be discounted.

Easy Prime, on the other hand, delivers pre-assembled packages, with a monthly cost for the benefits offered. It is worth remembering that the migration – made from a Vivo Pré – and all the management of the plan are done through the application, which download is available from the links located on the card below the text.

So, did you like Vivo’s promotion for this 2021 Black Friday? What do you think of Vivo Easy? Participate with us!

Live Easy

Developer: VIVO SA

Free of charge

Size: Varies with platform