Blind Marriage Brazil: Dayanne Feitoza manifests after controversy over bad breath

Last Monday (1st), the reality ‘Casamento à Cegas Brasil’ caused a “controversy” – because, according to information from columnist Gabriel Perline, from the IG portal, one of the most shipped couples on the reality would have ended the relationship for a surprising reason: bad breath. The couple in question was not named by the vehicle, however, the web soon began to speculate on participant Dayanne Feitoza, who then decided to speak out.

This Tuesday (2), the young woman talked about the subject in a thread on Twitter. According to the member of the Netflix attraction, she would have received questions from fans and even invitations from brands of halitosis lozenge. “Serious talk: If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s how to deal with these issues that could put me in a place of discomfort,” started Dayanne. In the sequence, she reveals that there was, yes, an unpleasant situation in reality, but without specifying. “About the much talked about exposure that took place within the reality show, I chose and continue to choose not to speak. It’s already happened once, I don’t feel comfortable repeating it, at least not yet and mainly out of respect for me”, he reflected.

The young woman then revealed that she is not unaware of the rumors that exist on the internet about her – including the talk about bad breath. “Here on the websphere I’ve read the most diverse false assumptions: that I’m a trans woman and I hadn’t told (and I emphasize here the problem of raising this as something negative!), that my private parts were hypertrophied by using anabolic steroids. Now I have halitosis”, he remembered. “I’m going to continue not putting energy into what I don’t want to earn, but I’m very concerned that once again they’re looking for validation of something that happened to know whether or not it compensates for the discomfort of the other person”, lamented.

Feitoza then concluded his outburst with a reflection. “We are all free to think and believe what we want, of course. But out of respect for you I came to leave this message here. Furthermore, for the tablet partnerships that came to me, I am grateful, but I will not take advantage of the misleading situation to make money”, shot. “It is not my purpose, nor will it ever be. Hall kisses, my people! (Note: this last one is not public. I always wanted to say that! Haha)”, she concluded, very good-naturedly.

understand the case

According to Perline, the problems of the couple began within the reality show. The duo, who still don’t have their identity confirmed, supposedly started the season by starring in hot scenes, with kisses, hugs and handshakes in private parts. However, the relationship would have gone downhill when the couples left their honeymoon and started living together in apartments in São Paulo.

The Netflix attraction member who hooked up with the halitosis contestant “gossiped” about the situation with other cast members. Unfortunately, the rumor ended up reaching the ears of the target of the comment, who didn’t like it at all and considered the partner’s talk a “cheating”. Also according to Perline, from then onwards, the climão was established between the pair, which eventually resulted in a “no” at the altar. This situation corresponded to the outcome of Dayanne Feitoza’s ‘engagement’ with Rodrigo Vaisemberg in the program.

The blonde even got ready to get married, however, changed her mind and revealed the reason. “I don’t feel comfortable exposing what [ele disse aos outros membros do elenco], but I believe that no person on the face of the Earth wants to have their intimacy discussed in a circle of friends (…) You know that the person who shares your bed with you turns his back and will say something that belongs to you two to other people , and in such a vulgar and disrespectful way (…) I didn’t even feel comfortable looking into his eyes, those eyes that looked at me so much with love and now I look and see a lie, I have no words to say how much it hurt hear from others and it hurt to hear from him”, she reported, in the 7th episode.

The situation then encouraged Internet users to ‘connect’ Perline’s article to Dayanne and Rodrigo. Also according to the journalist, nowadays, the two participants do not speak anymore and the person who allegedly suffers from halitosis does not even mention the name of his ex-partner in interviews. Geez!