Bolívar puts the 2008 team at the top, cites the worst defeat by Inter and reveals that he punched a former colleague in the Beira-Rio locker room

An iconic character in the history of Inter, being one of the rare players to have won the two Libertadores being in the cast, Bolívar relived remarkable stories in Beira-Rio in an interview given to O Bairista, on YouTube. On the agenda, among the main themes, are the assembly of the champion team of the Sudamericana in 2008, the defeat to Mazembe in the 2010 Worlds and a punch given to the still rookie defender Juan Jesus in 2011.

2008 Team:

“We were getting ready to catch Boca, who had a very strong cross to the area diagonally over the full-back. And Angelo was not tall. Tite came to me and to this day I play with Cléber Xavier about going around the world. At Grêmio, he let me go with me acting on the side. And at that moment at Inter he had needed me there. We made a defense with Marcão and me on the flanks, and Índio and Álvaro. Then a tripod with Edinho, Magrão and Guiñazu, two midfielders who were Alex and D’Alessandro, and Nilmar in front. There was Taison and Sandro still emerging. This team was not undefeated champion because it lost in normal time to Estudiantes in Beira-Rio. It was a very well put together team. Later he was champion of the Libertadores”

Mazembe:

“If you look at the game again, you’ll see that with 15 minutes it was supposed to be 3×0 for us. We studied Mazembe, we saw their game before in the previous phase. So there wasn’t that bad preparation, lack of concentration, pride. Even because the commander at the time was very focused. They went twice and made two balls. But I say if they had another 10 games against them, we would all win. It was my worst defeat, yes”

Punch on Juan Jesus:

“We were doing a two-touch workout, the popular rachão. And Juan stretches a ball and leaves his hand behind my face. You can hit any part down, but the blood rises in the face at the time. And then the other players, to put the pile on, started: “General became a toy soldier, lost a star”. Laughing. And I p… he didn’t apologize, nothing. I walked past him and said I would wait in the locker room. I arrived at Falcão, who was the coach at the time, and said that I would go to the locker room for reinforcements, I had felt a slight pain in my leg. I got there and asked for the key to a glass room for one of the closets. And I was waiting for Juan. He was young, 19 years old, but he always had a strong personality. When he went up to train, he dropped the wood on the attackers. Then he came in, sat in one of the chairs and I locked the door. He didn’t even have time to think. I arrived in the middle (punched in the face) and he was already falling backwards into a closet. And I kicked it. I said that he had to learn to respect and that he would take it for life, that he had to apologize to me and none of this would happen. Then he was crying in Falcão’s room, saying he didn’t want to play and Falcão called me to ask what I had done to the boy. But until today we get along well, me and Juan. He is grateful to me for that. When he’s on vacation, he always calls me, calls me for coffee, sends me a shirt”