Bolsonaro, a false Catholic – ISTOÉ Independente

The president Bolsonaro, on his tour through Italy, mainly by Pomegranate, did what few – or none – Catholic would do: did not enter St. Peter’s Basilica, in the Vatican, and also missed the opportunity to speak with Pope Francis. To have direct contact with the pontiff, as happened with the US president, also Catholic Joe Biden, it was necessary to be fully immunized.

As Bolsonaro claimed that vaccines turn people into alligators or can even, in certain cases, transmit HIV, he was isolated. He did not even seek divine forgiveness for his crimes, those he claims he did not commit, despite the evidence collected by Covid’s CPI in the Senate.

Besides the pope, Bolsonaro did not take advantage of the trip to Rome for the G20 summit to meet other leaders of the bloc, one of the main reasons for having gone to Europe: to see, be seen and arrange bilateral meetings, aiming at benefits for Brazil. The president did none of this. Despite putting a hundred-year secrecy on his vaccination card, he claims he has not received any vaccine against Covid, perhaps the reason responsible for his isolation. No one seemed to want closeness to Bolsonaro.

In a video released by the media, Bolsonaro appears alone, isolated from the wheels that included the main world leaders. If the objective was to become an “outcast”, as former minister Ernesto Araújo would say, Bolsonaro got the nickname for the country he governs. In a rare sign of insignificance, the Brazilian president spoke to the waiters who served food and drinks at the event.

It was still in Rome that the presidential delegation revealed that it would not go to Scotland, with the aim of participating in COP 26. The fact that it did not go to Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss with world leaders about the climate, gave the impression that he wanted to see the Amazon in flames, torn up in lots of wood or for the production of livestock. Thus, Bolsonaro managed to be a zero to the left at both the G20 in Rome and the COP 26 in Scotland. The Brazilian president is meaningless and irrelevant.

In addition to not visiting the Pope and the Vatican, Bolsonaro has no Christian attitudes, as he does not respect others. Even abroad, his security personnel attacked journalists and he did not criticize the truculent advisers. He gave his now classic yellow smile while joking about the number of deaths by Covid do Brasil. But, by not participating in the event that will decide the future of the planet at COP 26, he decided to abandon the country’s fate to its own fate. Unfortunately, he will rule and represent us abroad by the end of 2022. It seems that we will need divine intervention to put up with such a lack of empathy.