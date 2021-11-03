Bolsonaro and Centrão use the poor to default on precatório – 03/11/2021

The federal government and the center in the National Congress use hunger as an excuse to default on public power debts. From a distance, this may sound like Jair Messias against the “system” on behalf of the poorest. But, up close, we see that the PEC dos Precatórios will increase the amount of resources that the government and parliamentarians will have access to in order to facilitate their re-election next year. There is blackmail whose great prize has never been the survival of the poor, but that of the political class that runs the country.

Faced with questions about the impact on the country of the government delaying payment of public debts, which includes money owed to retirees who were victims of miscalculations in their pensions, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes appeals for cynicism. He claims that it is very bad to deny R$ 30 billion to those who are in need.

So he, who, between December 31 and early April, denied, along with Bolsonaro, the payment of emergency aid, leaving millions of families in hand at the most serious moment of the covid-19 pandemic and when the famine escalated – in December, there were 19.1 million hungry.

The point is that it is not R$30 billion, which could be covered with resources from parliamentary amendments, but a mountain of more than R$90 billion.

The default in court orders added to the change in the spending ceiling, which is included in the same proposal to amend the Constitution, will generate a multibillion-dollar “surplus”.

After transferring income to Auxílio Brasil (pocketarist version of Bolsa Família that should transfer R$ 400 by the end of 2022 to 17 million families of voters) and covering some holes in Social Security, there would be something between R$ 10 and 13 billion, which could be destined for projects and works of the electoral strongholds of parliamentarians or for public financing of their candidacies.

The most ironic thing is that a few of those who have always opposed cash transfer programs for the poorest now embrace them as if there was no tomorrow. The strong hug is not from someone who feels empathy for their fellow man, but who does not want to let go of the buoy for fear of drowning in the election year.

Bolsonaro, for example, despises those who receive the funds, considering that they are vagabonds.

He thought that in 2012 (“Bolsa Família is a lie, you can’t get a person in the Northeast to work at your house”, in an interview with Record News), in 2015 (“The guy has three, four, five, ten children and it’s the State’s problem, man. He’s already going to live on Bolsa Família, he’s not going to do anything. He doesn’t produce well or service”, in an interview with documentary filmmaker Carlos Juliano Barros) and even now, in 2021 (“There’s no way to remove the People’s Bolsa Família, as some want. With all due respect, they don’t know how to do almost anything”, in an interview with TV A Crítica).

The opposition, which has always been against the ceiling, says it wants to change it to guarantee resources for the survival of the poorest. But that will vote against the cambau in the precatório. The government base asks for more amendments to be released to vote on the proposal that, ironically, can guarantee them more amendments. Meanwhile, the government blackmails blackmail, making the release of amendments conditional on voting on the proposal that uses poverty as a shield.

The biggest proof that all this is a great electoral opportunism is the fact that Bolsonaro and allies are trying to guarantee the value of R$ 400 for until the last day of next year. After that? Each for himself and God above all.