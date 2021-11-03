Bolsonaro Becomes a Joke on ‘The Late Show’ After ‘Meeting with Jim Carrey’ | Culture

the antagonist Bolsonaro became a laughing stock in the press

Jair Bolsonaro became a joke in the international press after confusing US climate envoy John Kerry with comedian Jim Carrey. On ‘The Late Show’, presenter Stephen Colbert commented on the episode with irony and joked about the president.

“He talked to journalists about the important meeting he had with Jim Carrey. A lot of people think he met the US special envoy on climate issues John Kerry, but I think he met Jim Carrey,” he said.

Then, Colbert made several puns with the films in which the comedian acted to criticize the environmental policy of the countries participating in the COP.

“Several countries have promised to reduce their carbon emissions, but I say ‘The Liar’, to believe that you have to be ‘Debi and Loide.’ Not even the ‘Almighty’ will help us if we don’t save the Earth from the ‘Eternal Shine’.”

understand the faux pas

During an interview with Italian journalists, the president confused the names of John Kerry and Jim Carrey. “I talked to Jim Carrey too, something reserved. Sorry, I can’t talk to you,” said the head of the Brazilian Executive in Anguillanera Veneta . Watch below: