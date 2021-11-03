Bolsonaro confuses US climate envoy with actor Jim Carrey

Bolsonaro visiting Italy (Federico Scoppa/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolsonaro confused John Kerry with actor and comedian Jim Carrey

Kerry is a US envoy to address environmental issues in Italy

The president is in the European country and was honored in the city of Anguillara Veneta

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) confused US climate envoy to Italy, John Kerry, with actor and comedian Jim Carrey. The episode took place in an interview with journalists from the European country, in the city of Anguillara Veneta.

“Yeah, I talked to Jim Carrey too. Something reserved. Sorry, I can’t tell you guys,” he declared.

The gaffe was widely resonated among Twitter users and was even among the trending topics of the social network.

The interview was given during the president’s visit to the small Italian town, of about 5,000 inhabitants, where a great-grandfather of Bolsonaro was born. There, the head of the Brazilian Executive received the title of citizen of the municipality.

Back to Brazil

This Tuesday, the president went to the city of Pistoia, in central Italy, where he would participate in a ceremony to honor Brazilians killed in World War II. The return to Brazil is scheduled for this Tuesday.