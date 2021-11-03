Bolsonaro leaves Italy with even ultra-right leaders criticizing event – Politics

The pivot of the controversy, according to O Globo columnist, Sandra Cohen, Matteo Salvini, one of the leaders of the League, an Italian ultra-right party, who agreed to meet with his Brazilian ally to pay homage, on Sunday (10/31), Brazilian soldiers killed in World War II.

“It’s time for Matteo to decide which side he wants to be on,” said Italy’s Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, number two in the party, which is part of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s unity government. He belongs to the moderate wing of the League and therefore rivals Matteo Salvini.

Deputy Pina Picierno, of the PD, who is also part of the government’s coalition, asked the League to clarify why it stands on the side of the most backward and extremist rightists: “Salvini is quick to accompany Bolsonaro as if it were a medal of value to maintain close relations with the Brazilian autocrat. He seems eager to enrich his gallery of horrors”, he highlighted.

The only Italian politician to guide the Brazilian president, populist Salvini is down in the polls and appears in eighth place in the ranking of the country’s most appreciated politicians. As a former deputy prime minister and former interior minister, he stood out on the political stage for his xenphoba rhetoric and declared Italian ports closed to ships involved in rescuing people fleeing African countries.

Under the orders of Bolsonaro’s ally, Italy starred on its back in 2019 scenes of refugee despair. Salvini tried in Palermo, accused of illegally detaining 147 immigrants who were aboard a ship belonging to the NGO Open Arms. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, in a trial expected to drag on for years.