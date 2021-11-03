Bolsonaro says he stepped on Angela Merkel’s foot after ‘excellent’ encounter

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, revealed this Monday that he has stepped on the foot of the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, after an “excellent” meeting, in his words, with the leader of the European country during the G20 summit. “I took a few steps back and stepped on her instep. She looked at me and said, ‘It could only be you,’ Bolsonaro told reporters after receiving the title of citizen of Anguillara Veneta, a town in the interior of Italy.

“At night, fate wanted me to stay, between me (sic) and her, my colleague from Korea. She called me to talk for thirty minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other”, said the president about Merkel.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro stated that he was unable to talk to US President Joe Biden, the most important leader in the world, throughout the event.

The two have a distant relationship, especially after the chief executive, in an unusual gesture in the liturgy of international politics, declared his support for former US president Donald Trump, who was defeated by Biden.

“He looks like he’s pretty reserved for everyone. He speaks very little, unlike Trump. But, for us, what is really interesting is an ever greater policy of closer ties with the United States, as if it were a continuation of what we were doing with Trump”, commented Bolsonaro about the bilateral relationship during the interview. “We don’t want resources, nothing from the United States. What we need is a lot of things to go deeper, some agreements,” he added, without giving details about the meeting he had with the White House special envoy for climate affairs, John Kerry.

Popularity

To an Italian journalist, through an interpreter, Bolsonaro even tried to convey the idea of ​​great popularity. “People love me. Did you see how many people on my motorcycle rides?”, he asked, without citing polling intentions that show that the government will have difficulty in winning reelection.

