Botafogo x Confiança: where to watch, tickets, rosters and arbitration

O Botafogo has this Wednesday another decision in the fight for access. Vice-leader of Serie B with 56 points, Glorioso receives the vice-lantern Confiança, at 19:00, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the 33rd round, and a victory is essential to keep the distance from the rivals.

Some direct competitors for access that have already entered the field in the round won and put pressure on Botafogo. Avaí defeated Brasil-RS and reached the same 56 points, but Goiás only drew with Ponte Preta and was 54. CSA was 51 and CRB, sixth, could go to 54 if they beat Sampaio Corrêa in Thursday.

For this Wednesday’s duel, Botafogo de Enderson Moreira will be without Chay, with an injury to his right ankle. Luiz Henrique, who came on loan from Fortaleza, should be chosen to replace him and will make his first game as a starter for Glorioso.

But the changes don’t stop there. Enderson must also change the two players who act on the attacking sides. Warley and Diego Gonçalves leave for the entries of Ronald – who may return to the starting line-up after a long period – and Marco Antônio.

Botafogo Embezzlement

the attacking midfielder Chay is the only player handed over to the medical department. He suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle in the match against Goiás and is out of the game. Goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, recovered from bone edema in his knee, has yet to return.

Hanging from Botafogo

They are hung with two yellow cards Diego Loureiro, Carli, Carlinhos, Barreto, Pedro Castro, Romildo, Marco Antônio and Diego Gonçalves. If they receive a card this Wednesday, Botafogo will be embezzled in the derby against Vasco, on Sunday, in São Januário.

The opponent – Trust

Confiança had been struggling to escape relegation, but in the last round they lost at home to Londrina and got into a very complicated situation. The Sergipe team will not have the steering wheel Madison, suspended, but counts on the return of Willians Santana. In attack, Hernane Brocador can gain the position of Lohan.

Retrospect of the confrontation

This will be only the third official game between the two teams. So far, Botafogo has won two 1-0, the first in the 1978 Brazilian Championship and the second in the first round of this Series B, in Aracaju, in Enderson Moreira’s debut.

ticket sales

Botafogo put on sale 9,999 tickets only for the Lower East and Lower West sectors. Tickets cost R$60 (full) and R$30 (half), but member-fans have a discount or the right to free check-in depending on the plan. Complete information here!

Where to watch Botafogo x Confiança

Botafogo x Confiança will be broadcast live only through the Premiere channel, in the system pay-per-view.

Arbitration

whistle the game Savio Pereira Sampaio, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior, all from the Federal District. The VAR comes from Rio Grande do Sul: Daniel Nobre Bins commands the room and the assistant is Andre da Silva Bitencourt.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X TRUST

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 11/03/2021 – 7 pm

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Tickets: http://botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo; Barreto, Pedro Castro and Luiz Henrique; Ronald, Rafael Navarro and Marco Antônio – Coach: Enderson Moreira.

CONFIDENCE: Rafael Santos; Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Vinícius Barba, Rafael Vila, Álvaro and Ítalo; Williams Santana and Hernane Brocador – Technician: Luizinho Lopes.